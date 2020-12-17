Brussels Sprouts With Lemon Crumbs

Ingredients
Directions
1. Steam Brussels sprouts in steamer basket over boiling water 7 minutes, or until tender.
2. Meanwhile, melt butter in small skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs and lemon peel; mix to combine.
3. Heat large skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray over medium heat. Add Brussels sprouts; sprinkle with sugar, salt and pepper; cook, turning sprouts as they brown, 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Transfer to serving plates; sprinkle with bread crumbs.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 86 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Sodium: 234 mg, Fiber: 4 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.
Categories
Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean
