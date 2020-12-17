Brussels Sprouts With Lemon Crumbs

1. Steam Brussels sprouts in steamer basket over boiling water 7 minutes, or until tender.

2. Meanwhile, melt butter in small skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs and lemon peel; mix to combine.

3. Heat large skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray over medium heat. Add Brussels sprouts; sprinkle with sugar, salt and pepper; cook, turning sprouts as they brown, 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Transfer to serving plates; sprinkle with bread crumbs.