Diabetes Self-Management

Brussels Sprouts With Lemon Crumbs

Brussels Sprouts With Lemon Crumbs

Featuring the time-tested combination of Brussels sprouts and lemon, this low-carb side dish is easy to throw together in a few minutes and is a great complement for chicken or pasta.
Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
about 3/4 cup

1. Steam Brussels sprouts in steamer basket over boiling water 7 minutes, or until tender.

2. Meanwhile, melt butter in small skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs and lemon peel; mix to combine.

3. Heat large skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray over medium heat. Add Brussels sprouts; sprinkle with sugar, salt and pepper; cook, turning sprouts as they brown, 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Transfer to serving plates; sprinkle with bread crumbs.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 86 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Sodium: 234 mg, Fiber: 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Cornbread Salad

Don’t let that leftover Thanksgiving cornbread go to waste! Give it a new life with this quick and easy recipe.

Grilled Broccoli Rabe

In a rush to make dinner? Don’t worry! This quick and easy broccoli rabe recipe is packed with nutrition — and flavor! Only 4 ingredients required.

Chutney Glazed Carrots

Add a pop of color — and flavor — to your holiday table with this simple and low-carb veggie side.

