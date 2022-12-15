Tuscan Lamb Skillet

Ingredients
Directions
1. Trim fat from lamb chops. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add lamb; cook 8 minutes, or until thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F for medium doneness, turning once. Transfer chops to large plate; keep warm.
2. Stir garlic into drippings in skillet; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in beans, tomatoes with liquid, vinegar, and rosemary. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 5 minutes.
3. Divide bean mixture among four plates; top with lamb chops. Garnish with additional rosemary.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 264 calories, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Protein: 20 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 48 mg, Sodium: 441 mg, Fiber: 6 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 2 Meat.
