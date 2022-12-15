Tuscan Lamb Skillet

1. Trim fat from lamb chops. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add lamb; cook 8 minutes, or until thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F for medium doneness, turning once. Transfer chops to large plate; keep warm.

2. Stir garlic into drippings in skillet; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in beans, tomatoes with liquid, vinegar, and rosemary. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 5 minutes.

3. Divide bean mixture among four plates; top with lamb chops. Garnish with additional rosemary.