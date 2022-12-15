Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Tuscan Lamb Skillet

Craving Italian food? Break out of the typical pizza and pasta mold with this Tuscan-style lamb. Featuring cannellini beans and Italian tomatoes flavored with garlic and rosemary, it will transport you straight to your favorite villa!

Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet."
Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of total recipe

1. Trim fat from lamb chops. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add lamb; cook 8 minutes, or until thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F for medium doneness, turning once. Transfer chops to large plate; keep warm.

2. Stir garlic into drippings in skillet; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in beans, tomatoes with liquid, vinegar, and rosemary. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 5 minutes.

3. Divide bean mixture among four plates; top with lamb chops. Garnish with additional rosemary.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 264 calories, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Protein: 20 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 48 mg, Sodium: 441 mg, Fiber: 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Italian Mediterranean

