Turkey Meatballs with Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients
- 1/3 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs (1 slice bread)
- 1/4 cup grated onion
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 1/2 tablespoons minced flat leaf parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon whole fennel seeds
- 1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
- 2 egg whites
- 1 (12- to 16-ounce) spaghetti squash
- 1 can (about 14 ounces) no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
- 1/4 cup fat-free reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh basil
- 1/3 cup minced green onions
Directions
Mix bread crumbs, onion, garlic, parsley, red pepper, thyme, and fennel seed in bowl. Mix ground turkey with egg whites in large bowl, and add seasoned crumbs. Knead mixture well. Cover and chill meat 10 minutes. Preheat broiler.
Split squash in half. Remove seeds. Place in glass baking dish, cut side down. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons water. Microwave on HIGH 10 to 12 minutes, or until fork-tender. Set aside to cool.
Form 20 meatballs with chilled turkey. Put meatballs on pan; broil 4 to 5 minutes. Remove pan, turn meatballs, and cook 4 minutes more. Mix tomatoes and broth in 12-inch skillet; simmer over low heat. Add meatballs, oregano, basil, and green onions. Stir and cook until hot, about 10 minutes.
4. Scrape squash into strands onto serving plate. Top with sauce and meatballs.
Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1/4 cup spaghetti squash with 1/4 cup sauce and 5 meatballs.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 224 calories, Carbohydrates: 20 g, Protein: 31 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 47 mg, Sodium: 450 mg, Fiber: 4 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.