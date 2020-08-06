Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Spicy Eggplant Burgers

Spicy Eggplant Burgers

Make your next cookout meat free with this flavorful eggplant burger — so tasty, it's sure to please vegetarians and omnivores alike!
Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 burger

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Cut 4 slices (1/2-inch thick) from widest part of eggplant. Beat egg whites in shallow bowl. Place panko on medium plate.

2. Dip eggplant slices in egg whites; dredge in bread crumbs, pressing gently to adhere. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown; turn and coat with cooking spray. Bake 15 minutes.

3. Spread mayonnaise on bottom halves of buns and top with spinach, tomatoes and eggplant slice. Top with cheese and tops of buns.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 349 calories, Carbohydrates: 47 g, Protein: 16 g, Fat: 12 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 20 mg, Sodium: 628 mg, Fiber: 13 g

Categories

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Lentil Burgers

This vegetarian burger is low in calories but high in flavor! A dill and cucumber sauce tops a hearty lentil- and mushroom-based patty.

Fajita-Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Give your grilled chicken a bit of flair with this quick and easy low-carb recipe! It requires just four ingredients and only about 10 minutes of prep time.

Caprese Portabello Burgers

Avoiding meat? You’ll never miss it with these juicy mushroom burgers! Grilled Portabello mushroom caps star as the main attraction between two toasted whole-wheat buns.

