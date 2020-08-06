Spicy Eggplant Burgers

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Cut 4 slices (1/2-inch thick) from widest part of eggplant. Beat egg whites in shallow bowl. Place panko on medium plate.

2. Dip eggplant slices in egg whites; dredge in bread crumbs, pressing gently to adhere. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown; turn and coat with cooking spray. Bake 15 minutes.

3. Spread mayonnaise on bottom halves of buns and top with spinach, tomatoes and eggplant slice. Top with cheese and tops of buns.