Salmon With Cilantro-Lime Salsa

1. Combine first six ingredients for Cilantro-Lime Salsa in a bowl. Add salt and pepper mixture to taste. Set aside or place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

2. Pat the salmon skin dry with a paper towel. This step is necessary for a nice, crispy skin. Season the skin with half of your salt and pepper mix.

3. Season the flesh side of the salmon with the salt and pepper mix and the chili powder, garlic powder and paprika mix.

4. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

5. Once the oil is shimmering, place the salmon skin-side down; hold down for 10 to 15 seconds until it relaxes and lies flat.

6. Cook for about 5 minutes over medium-high heat before flipping over. If you feel resistance as you try to flip the salmon, let it cook a couple of minutes longer. Tip: You should be able to slide the spatula relatively easily under the fish when getting ready to flip it.

7. Turn down the heat, flip to the flesh side and let it cook over medium heat for about 3 to 5 minutes, until golden brown. Depending on the thickness of the salmon, you may want to cook it a little longer or less.

8. The fish should be opaque (pink) when done. Test for doneness by slightly cutting open the thickest part of the salmon. If it flakes, you’re done!

9. Serve the salmon topped with the Cilantro-Lime Salsa and your choice of side.