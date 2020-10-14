Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Salmon With Cilantro-Lime Salsa

Salmon With Cilantro-Lime Salsa

T’ara Smith is the project manager of Beyond Type 2. If you crave a hot, delicious, low-carb lunch, her Salmon With CilantroLime Salsa is for you.
Ingredients

Preparation time:
10 to 15 minutesCooking time:
10 to 15 minute.
  • Salmon
  • Cilantro-Lime Salsa

Directions

Yield:
2 servings

Serving size:
1 fillet

1. Combine first six ingredients for Cilantro-Lime Salsa in a bowl. Add salt and pepper mixture to taste. Set aside or place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

2. Pat the salmon skin dry with a paper towel. This step is necessary for a nice, crispy skin. Season the skin with half of your salt and pepper mix.

3. Season the flesh side of the salmon with the salt and pepper mix and the chili powder, garlic powder and paprika mix.

4. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. 

5. Once the oil is shimmering, place the salmon skin-side down; hold down for 10 to 15 seconds until it relaxes and lies flat. 

6. Cook for about 5 minutes over medium-high heat before flipping over. If you feel resistance as you try to flip the salmon, let it cook a couple of minutes longer. Tip: You should be able to slide the spatula relatively easily under the fish when getting ready to flip it. 

7. Turn down the heat, flip to the flesh side and let it cook over medium heat for about 3 to 5 minutes, until golden brown. Depending on the thickness of the salmon, you may want to cook it a little longer or less. 

8. The fish should be opaque (pink) when done. Test for doneness by slightly cutting open the thickest part of the salmon. If it flakes, you’re done! 

9. Serve the salmon topped with the Cilantro-Lime Salsa and your choice of side. 

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 214 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 18 g, Fat: 14 g, Cholesterol: 634 mg, Sodium: 289 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Categories

Dinner Main dish Salmon Entertaining Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management

Copyright T’ara Smith.

