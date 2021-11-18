Pork With Spicy Orange Cranberry Sauce

1. Combine chili powder, cumin, allspice, salt, and black pepper in small bowl; mix well. Sprinkle evenly over both sides of pork chops.

2. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add pork; cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until barely pink in center.

3. Combine cranberry sauce, orange peel, cinnamon, and red pepper flakes in small bowl; mix well. Serve sauce with pork chops.