Pork With Spicy Orange Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients
Directions
1. Combine chili powder, cumin, allspice, salt, and black pepper in small bowl; mix well. Sprinkle evenly over both sides of pork chops.
2. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add pork; cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until barely pink in center.
3. Combine cranberry sauce, orange peel, cinnamon, and red pepper flakes in small bowl; mix well. Serve sauce with pork chops.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 276 calories, Carbohydrates: 28 g, Protein: 20 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 51 mg, Sodium: 204 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Fruit, 3 Meat.
Categories
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.