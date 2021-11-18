Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Pork With Spicy Orange Cranberry Sauce

Pork With Spicy Orange Cranberry Sauce

Packed with the cold-weather flavors of cranberry, orange, and cinnamon, this satisfying dish is quick and easy to throw together for supper on a busy weeknight!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 pork chop and 1/4 cup sauce

1. Combine chili powder, cumin, allspice, salt, and black pepper in small bowl; mix well. Sprinkle evenly over both sides of pork chops.

2. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add pork; cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until barely pink in center.

3. Combine cranberry sauce, orange peel, cinnamon, and red pepper flakes in small bowl; mix well. Serve sauce with pork chops.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 276 calories, Carbohydrates: 28 g, Protein: 20 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 51 mg, Sodium: 204 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Fruit, 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Pork Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

