Pork With Cucumber Pico De Gallo

1. Combine cucumber, tomatillos, cilantro, red pepper flakes, lime juice, and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to blend. Set aside.

2. Coat pork chops evenly with the black pepper and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt.

3. Place a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Coat skillet with cooking spray. Add pork and immediately reduce heat to medium. Cook 5 minutes. Turn and cook 4 to 5 minutes longer, or until barely pink in center.

4. Serve with cucumber mixture.

*Note: To seed a cucumber easily, split cucumber in half lengthwise. Run the tip of a teaspoon down the center to remove seeds. This prevents the dish from being too watery and diluting the flavors.