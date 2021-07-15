Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Pork With Cucumber Pico De Gallo

Nothing says Mexican food quite like authentic pico de gallo! This easy-to-make fresh salsa is a perfect complement to pork cutlets in this low-carb homemade meal.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
3 ounces pork and 1/4 cup cucumber mixture per serving

1. Combine cucumber, tomatillos, cilantro, red pepper flakes, lime juice, and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to blend. Set aside.

2. Coat pork chops evenly with the black pepper and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt.

3. Place a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Coat skillet with cooking spray. Add pork and immediately reduce heat to medium. Cook 5 minutes. Turn and cook 4 to 5 minutes longer, or until barely pink in center.

4. Serve with cucumber mixture.

*Note: To seed a cucumber easily, split cucumber in half lengthwise. Run the tip of a teaspoon down the center to remove seeds. This prevents the dish from being too watery and diluting the flavors.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 231 calories, Carbohydrates: 2 g, Protein: 23 g, Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 75 mg, Sodium: 201 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fat, 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Pork Entertaining Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management Mexican

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

