Pork With Apples, Fennel, and Cabbage

1. Combine 2/3 cup apple juice, vinegar, caraway seeds, and thyme in small bowl.

2. Sprinkle pork chops with salt and pepper. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops; cook 5 minutes, or until lightly browned, turning once. Transfer to plate.

3. Place cabbage, fennel, and onion in same skillet. Pour in apple juice mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Return pork chops and any accumulated juices to skillet. Add apple; cover and cook 5 minutes, or until pork chops are barely pink in center. Use slotted spoon to transfer pork, apple, and vegetables to plate; keep warm. Measure juices from skillet and add additional apple juice to equal 1 cup. Return to skillet.

5. Stir remaining 1/3 cup apple juice into cornstarch in small bowl until smooth. Add to skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until sauce boils and thickens. Serve over pork and vegetables.