Diabetes Self-Management

Pork With Apples, Fennel, and Cabbage

Craving something healthy and hearty to pair with cooler weather? You'll love this quintessentially fall dish! Featuring the sublime pairing of juicy pork with peak-season apples, cabbage, and fennel, it's perfect for dining by the fireplace!

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 cup cabbage mixture, 1 pork chop, 1/3 cup sauce per serving

1. Combine 2/3 cup apple juice, vinegar, caraway seeds, and thyme in small bowl.

2. Sprinkle pork chops with salt and pepper. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops; cook 5 minutes, or until lightly browned, turning once. Transfer to plate.

3. Place cabbage, fennel, and onion in same skillet. Pour in apple juice mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Return pork chops and any accumulated juices to skillet. Add apple; cover and cook 5 minutes, or until pork chops are barely pink in center. Use slotted spoon to transfer pork, apple, and vegetables to plate; keep warm. Measure juices from skillet and add additional apple juice to equal 1 cup. Return to skillet.

5. Stir remaining 1/3 cup apple juice into cornstarch in small bowl until smooth. Add to skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until sauce boils and thickens. Serve over pork and vegetables.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 228 calories, Carbohydrates: 27 g, Protein: 20 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 41 mg, Sodium: 383 mg, Fiber: 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Fruit, 2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Pork Gluten Free Low Calorie

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

