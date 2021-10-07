Orange-Glazed Pork Chops With Butternut Squash & Cranberries

1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add squash; cook, covered, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes, or until tender. Stir in orange juice, 2 tablespoons orange marmalade, and cranberries. Cook, uncovered, 1 minute, or until almost all liquid evaporates.

2. Meanwhile, heat large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle pork chops with salt and pepper; cook 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until barely pink in center (155°F).

3. Add remaining 2 tablespoons marmalade; as marmalade melts, turn chops until coated. Serve pork with squash.