Diabetes Self-Management

Microwave Beef Casserole Stew

Microwave Beef Casserole Stew

Running short on time and looking for a quick and easy meal for dinner? This casserole can be prepared in a little over 30 minutes and doesn't even require the oven!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1 cup stew

1. Lightly coat 8-inch square glass microwavable baking dish with cooking spray. Place beef in baking dish. Add potatoes, mushrooms and carrots; distribute evenly.

2. Stir together salt, pepper, thyme and flour in small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over stew mixture. Pour broth over meat and vegetables. Cover with 9-inch square of waxed paper; microwave on high for 30 minutes. (If microwave does not have turntable, turn baking dish three times.)

3. Remove dish from microwave and let stand, covered, 5 minutes before serving.

Serving suggestion: Serve with a leafy green salad and sliced tomatoes.

Variation: Add 1 can (8 ounces) no-salt-added, cut green beans, well drained.

*Note: Supermarkets carry packages of cut-up beef for stewing. However, it’s worth it to ask the butcher to cut up his or her best quality beef for stewing.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 133 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 15 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 30 mg, Sodium: 79 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Vegetable, 2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Beef Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

