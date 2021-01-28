Microwave Beef Casserole Stew

Ingredients
Directions
1. Lightly coat 8-inch square glass microwavable baking dish with cooking spray. Place beef in baking dish. Add potatoes, mushrooms and carrots; distribute evenly.
2. Stir together salt, pepper, thyme and flour in small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over stew mixture. Pour broth over meat and vegetables. Cover with 9-inch square of waxed paper; microwave on high for 30 minutes. (If microwave does not have turntable, turn baking dish three times.)
3. Remove dish from microwave and let stand, covered, 5 minutes before serving.
Serving suggestion: Serve with a leafy green salad and sliced tomatoes.
Variation: Add 1 can (8 ounces) no-salt-added, cut green beans, well drained.
*Note: Supermarkets carry packages of cut-up beef for stewing. However, it’s worth it to ask the butcher to cut up his or her best quality beef for stewing.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 133 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 15 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 30 mg, Sodium: 79 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Vegetable, 2 Meat.
Categories
Dinner Main dish Beef Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management Mediterranean
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.