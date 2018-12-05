Holiday Stuffed Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients
- 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 2 shallots, minced
- 1 package (8 ounces) sliced cremini mushrooms
- 3 cloves garlic, minced and divided
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme, plus additional for garnish
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley, plus additional for garnish
- 1/4 cup dry sherry or red wine vinegar
- 2 to 3 pounds beef tenderloin
- 1/2 cup fresh whole wheat bread crumbs*
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add shallots; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add mushrooms, cook and stir 8 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1 clove garlic, 1 tablespoon thyme and 1 1/2 teaspoons parsley; cook and stir 1 minute.
Pour dry sherry into skillet. Bring to a boil over medium heat; boil 2 minutes or until sherry is reduced by about half. Cool slightly.
Cut beef tenderloin lengthwise. (Do not cut all the way through). Open up beef; cover with plastic or waxed paper. Pound using meat mallet to 1/2-inch thickness.
Stir bread crumbs into mushroom mixture; spread evenly onto center of beef, leaving 1-inch border around edges. Roll up beef jelly-roll style. Secure with kitchen string at 1-inch intervals. Place beef on rack in shallow roasting pan.
Combine remaining 2 teaspoons oil, 2 cloves garlic, salt and pepper in small bowl. Rub mixture evenly over beef.
Roast 35 to 40 minutes for medium rare (135°F) or until desired doneness is reached. Remove roast to carving board; tent loosely with foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes before carving and serving. Sprinkle with additional thyme and parsley, if desired.
*Note: To make fresh bread crumbs, tear 1 slice bread into pieces; process in food processor until coarse crumbs form.
Yield: 8 servings. Serving size: 1/8 of recipe.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 195 calories, Carbohydrates: 5 g, Protein: 21 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 59 mg, Sodium: 381 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.
