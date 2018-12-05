Home > Recipes > Holiday Stuffed Beef Tenderloin

Diabetic Cooking

Holiday Stuffed Beef Tenderloin

Diabetic Dinner Recipes

Print Text Size: A A A

Holiday Stuffed Beef Tenderloin

by
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 1 package (8 ounces) sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced and divided
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme, plus additional for garnish
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley, plus additional for garnish
  • 1/4 cup dry sherry or red wine vinegar
  • 2 to 3 pounds beef tenderloin
  • 1/2 cup fresh whole wheat bread crumbs*
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add shallots; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add mushrooms, cook and stir 8 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1 clove garlic, 1 tablespoon thyme and 1 1/2 teaspoons parsley; cook and stir 1 minute.

Pour dry sherry into skillet. Bring to a boil over medium heat; boil 2 minutes or until sherry is reduced by about half. Cool slightly.

Cut beef tenderloin lengthwise. (Do not cut all the way through). Open up beef; cover with plastic or waxed paper. Pound using meat mallet to 1/2-inch thickness.

Stir bread crumbs into mushroom mixture; spread evenly onto center of beef, leaving 1-inch border around edges. Roll up beef jelly-roll style. Secure with kitchen string at 1-inch intervals. Place beef on rack in shallow roasting pan.

Combine remaining 2 teaspoons oil, 2 cloves garlic, salt and pepper in small bowl. Rub mixture evenly over beef.

Roast 35 to 40 minutes for medium rare (135°F) or until desired doneness is reached. Remove roast to carving board; tent loosely with foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes before carving and serving. Sprinkle with additional thyme and parsley, if desired.

*Note: To make fresh bread crumbs, tear 1 slice bread into pieces; process in food processor until coarse crumbs form.

Yield: 8 servings. Serving size: 1/8 of recipe.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 195 calories, Carbohydrates: 5 g, Protein: 21 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 59 mg, Sodium: 381 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.

 

See more Diabetic Dinner Recipes

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.