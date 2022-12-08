Hanukkah Beef Brisket

1. Place onion in slow cooker. Arrange brisket over onion (tucking edges under to fit, if necessary). Sprinkle with salt and pepper; top with 1/3 cup chili sauce. Cover; cook on high 3 1/2 hours.

2. Combine remaining 1/3 cup chili sauce, brown sugar, and cinnamon in large bowl. Add sweet potatoes and prunes; toss to coat. Spoon mixture over brisket. Cover; cook on high 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours or until brisket and sweet potatoes are tender.

3. Transfer brisket to cutting board; tent with foil. Transfer sweet potato mixture to serving platter, leaving juices in slow cooker. Keep warm.

4. Blend cornstarch into water in small cup until smooth. Stir mixture into slow cooker juices. Cover; cook on high 10 minutes, or until sauce thickens.

5. Cut brisket crosswise into thin slices. Serve with sweet potato mixture and sauce.