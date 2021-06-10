Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Grilled Chicken Adobo

Grilled Chicken Adobo

This twist on the classic Filipino dish uses chicken breast to keep the fat content low. And with only 1 gram of carb per serving, it will have minimal impact on your blood sugar, but maximum effect on your taste buds!
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1 grilled chicken breast

1. Combine onion, lime juice, and garlic in food processor. Process until onion is finely minced. Transfer to large resealable food storage bag. Add cumin, oregano, thyme, and red pepper; knead bag until blended. Place chicken in bag; press out air and seal. Turn to coat chicken with marinade. Refrigerate 30 minutes or up to 4 hours, turning occasionally.

2. Spray grid with nonstick cooking spray. Prepare grill for direct cooking. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Place chicken on grid. Grill 5 to 7 minutes on each side over medium heat, or until chicken is no longer pink in center. Transfer to clean serving platter and garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 139 calories, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Protein: 25 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 69 mg, Sodium: 61 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Entertaining Grilling Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Weight Management Asian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Holiday Brisket

Juicy beef, red potatoes and crunchy carrots all come together in this festive and flavorful brisket. Topped with homemade gravy created from the pan juices, it’s a feast that’s sure to satisfy the whole family!

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in