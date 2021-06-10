Grilled Chicken Adobo

Ingredients
1. Combine onion, lime juice, and garlic in food processor. Process until onion is finely minced. Transfer to large resealable food storage bag. Add cumin, oregano, thyme, and red pepper; knead bag until blended. Place chicken in bag; press out air and seal. Turn to coat chicken with marinade. Refrigerate 30 minutes or up to 4 hours, turning occasionally.
2. Spray grid with nonstick cooking spray. Prepare grill for direct cooking. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Place chicken on grid. Grill 5 to 7 minutes on each side over medium heat, or until chicken is no longer pink in center. Transfer to clean serving platter and garnish with cilantro, if desired.
Calories: 139 calories, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Protein: 25 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 69 mg, Sodium: 61 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 3 Meat.
Dinner Main dish Chicken Entertaining Grilling Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Weight Management Asian
