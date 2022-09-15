Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish

1. Heat medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cornmeal, pecans, onion, garlic powder, salt, paprika, and pepper; cook and stir 3 minutes, or until cornmeal begins to brown. Transfer to shallow dish.

2. Combine mayonnaise and preserves in small bowl or cup. Coat catfish with mayonnaise mixture. Dredge in toasted cornmeal mixture; turn to coat.

3. Spray same skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Add catfish; cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until fish begins to flake when tested with fork.