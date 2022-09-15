Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish

Looking for a quick meal that's full of Southern flavor? You can't go wrong with these catfish fillets, coated with herbed cornmeal and crushed pecans. Just coat, cook a few minutes on each side, and dine! Learn more about using herbs and spices in "Cooking With Herbs and Spices."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of total recipe

1. Heat medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cornmeal, pecans, onion, garlic powder, salt, paprika, and pepper; cook and stir 3 minutes, or until cornmeal begins to brown. Transfer to shallow dish.

2. Combine mayonnaise and preserves in small bowl or cup. Coat catfish with mayonnaise mixture. Dredge in toasted cornmeal mixture; turn to coat.

3. Spray same skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Add catfish; cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until fish begins to flake when tested with fork.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 289 calories, Carbohydrates: 18 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 16 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 57 mg, Sodium: 500 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Fat, 1 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Southern

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Reviews

