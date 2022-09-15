Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish

Ingredients
Directions
1. Heat medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cornmeal, pecans, onion, garlic powder, salt, paprika, and pepper; cook and stir 3 minutes, or until cornmeal begins to brown. Transfer to shallow dish.
2. Combine mayonnaise and preserves in small bowl or cup. Coat catfish with mayonnaise mixture. Dredge in toasted cornmeal mixture; turn to coat.
3. Spray same skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Add catfish; cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until fish begins to flake when tested with fork.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 289 calories, Carbohydrates: 18 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 16 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 57 mg, Sodium: 500 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Fat, 1 Meat.
Categories
Dinner Main dish Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Southern
