Chickpea Burgers

1. Place chickpeas, carrots, croutons, parsley, onion, egg white, garlic, lemon peel, pepper and salt, if desired, in food processor; process until blended. Shape mixture into 4 patties.

2. Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Cook patties 4 to 5 minutes, or until bottoms are browned. Spray tops of patties with cooking spray; turn and cook 4 to 5 minutes, or until browned.

3. Serve burgers on buns with tomato, lettuce and salsa, if desired.