Chickpea Burgers

Ingredients
Directions
1. Place chickpeas, carrots, croutons, parsley, onion, egg white, garlic, lemon peel, pepper and salt, if desired, in food processor; process until blended. Shape mixture into 4 patties.
2. Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Cook patties 4 to 5 minutes, or until bottoms are browned. Spray tops of patties with cooking spray; turn and cook 4 to 5 minutes, or until browned.
3. Serve burgers on buns with tomato, lettuce and salsa, if desired.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 271 calories, Carbohydrates: 48 g, Protein: 11 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Sodium: 272 mg, Fiber: 7 g
Categories
Dinner Main dish Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian
