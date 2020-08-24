Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Chickpea Burgers

Chickpeas, lentils and other legumes are the ideal diabetes management trifecta: They lower blood sugar after meals, lower "bad" (LDL) cholesterol and increase "good" (HDL) cholesterol. Work some into your meal plan with these tasty vegetarian burgers!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 burger

1. Place chickpeas, carrots, croutons, parsley, onion, egg white, garlic, lemon peel, pepper and salt, if desired, in food processor; process until blended. Shape mixture into 4 patties.

2. Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Cook patties 4 to 5 minutes, or until bottoms are browned. Spray tops of patties with cooking spray; turn and cook 4 to 5 minutes, or until browned.

3. Serve burgers on buns with tomato, lettuce and salsa, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 271 calories, Carbohydrates: 48 g, Protein: 11 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Sodium: 272 mg, Fiber: 7 g

Categories

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

