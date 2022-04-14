Chicken Skillet With Pearl Onions

Ingredients
Directions
1. Combine salt, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, and oregano in small bowl; sprinkle evenly over both sides of chicken.
2. Combine water, potatoes, and onions in large nonstick skillet; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover and boil 12 minutes, or until potatoes are tender when pierced with fork. Drain well.
3. Add 1 tablespoon oil to same skillet; heat over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes and turn. Add potatoes and onions; drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Cover and cook 4 to 5 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in center and onions are slightly browned, stirring occasionally. Let stand 3 minutes before serving.
Note: Always use tongs to turn chicken pieces over during cooking. This prevents the surface from being pierced, keeping the natural juices sealed inside.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 302 calories, Carbohydrates: 27 g, Protein: 29 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Sodium: 394 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.
Categories
Dinner Main dish Chicken Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Mediterranean
