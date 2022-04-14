Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Chicken Skillet With Pearl Onions

Chicken Skillet With Pearl Onions

If you've been craving onions, don't cry! You'll love this recipe. Juicy chicken breasts combine with pearl onions, new potatoes, and a variety of herbs and spices for a satisfying dinner.
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 chicken breast and 1 cup potatoes and onions

1. Combine salt, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, and oregano in small bowl; sprinkle evenly over both sides of chicken.

2. Combine water, potatoes, and onions in large nonstick skillet; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover and boil 12 minutes, or until potatoes are tender when pierced with fork. Drain well.

3. Add 1 tablespoon oil to same skillet; heat over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes and turn. Add potatoes and onions; drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Cover and cook 4 to 5 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in center and onions are slightly browned, stirring occasionally. Let stand 3 minutes before serving.

Note: Always use tongs to turn chicken pieces over during cooking. This prevents the surface from being pierced, keeping the natural juices sealed inside.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 302 calories, Carbohydrates: 27 g, Protein: 29 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Sodium: 394 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Garlic Beef

Seeking a quick and easy dinner for busy weeknights? You’ve come to the right place! This simple stir-fry requires just six basic ingredients and will … Read More “Garlic Beef”

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in