Chicken Skillet With Pearl Onions

1. Combine salt, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, and oregano in small bowl; sprinkle evenly over both sides of chicken.

2. Combine water, potatoes, and onions in large nonstick skillet; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover and boil 12 minutes, or until potatoes are tender when pierced with fork. Drain well.

3. Add 1 tablespoon oil to same skillet; heat over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes and turn. Add potatoes and onions; drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Cover and cook 4 to 5 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in center and onions are slightly browned, stirring occasionally. Let stand 3 minutes before serving.

Note: Always use tongs to turn chicken pieces over during cooking. This prevents the surface from being pierced, keeping the natural juices sealed inside.