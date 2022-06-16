Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Chicken Salad Pitas With Yogurt Sauce

Chicken Salad Pitas With Yogurt Sauce

Tired of the same ol' peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch? Give these Mediterranean-inspired pitas a try! They take just a few minutes to throw together, and with a nice balance of carbohydrate, protein, and fat, will keep you fueled until dinnertime.

Learn more about making your sandwiches healthier in "Build a Better Sandwich."

Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 pita half with 1/2 cup filling

1. Combine chicken, grapes, and celery in medium bowl. Combine yogurt, mayonnaise, salt, chili powder, curry powder, and pepper in small bowl. Stir well. Spoon over chicken mixture; stir again.

2. Split each pita half open and line with lettuce leaf. Spoon 1/2 cup chicken mixture into each pita half; sprinkle with 1 1/2 teaspoons sliced almonds.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 178 calories, Carbohydrates: 20 g, Protein: 20 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 41 mg, Sodium: 410 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Quick meals Low Calorie Low Fat Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

