Chicken Salad Pitas With Yogurt Sauce

1. Combine chicken, grapes, and celery in medium bowl. Combine yogurt, mayonnaise, salt, chili powder, curry powder, and pepper in small bowl. Stir well. Spoon over chicken mixture; stir again.

2. Split each pita half open and line with lettuce leaf. Spoon 1/2 cup chicken mixture into each pita half; sprinkle with 1 1/2 teaspoons sliced almonds.