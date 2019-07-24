Chef LaLa’s Goodness Platter

For more than a decade, Laura Diaz (aka Chef LaLa) has been cooking up delicious, healthy recipes as a celebrity chef. Try this delicious Goodness Platter, just one of the offerings from her menu.

Directions

Steak Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine water, soy sauce, brown onion, cilantro, garlic, olive oil, orange and salt & pepper.

2. Add meat to marinate, making sure it is completely covered.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.

4. Heat grill to medium (you should be able to hold your hand about 4 inches above the grate for six to eight seconds). If using charcoal, it should be glowing orange with a light layer of ash.

5. Place meat on grill.

6. Turn steak once during cooking.

Hummus Directions:

1. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process for 30 seconds more. This extra time helps whip the tahini, for a smooth and creamy hummus.

2. Add the olive oil, minced garlic, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process another 30 seconds or until well blended. Add half of the chickpeas to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl, then add remaining chickpeas and process until thick and quite smooth; 1 to 2 minutes.

3. Most likely the hummus will be too thick or still have tiny bits of chickpea. To fix this, with the food processor turned on, slowly add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water until you reach the perfect consistency.

4. Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve hummus with a drizzle of olive oil and dash of paprika.

5. Cook to desired doneness (5 minutes on each side for medium-rare).

Roasted Veggies Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Place sweet potato, mushrooms and asparagus on a baking pan. Drizzle with oil and lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes or until tender.

Final Assembly Directions:

1. There really is no right or wrong way to assemble this dish. Some people prefer to toss it like a salad, I prefer to keep each item separated layered over the mixed greens so I can see the colors and textures which compliment the beauty of the clean delicious ingredients. Enjoy!