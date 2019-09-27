Placed in a green bell pepper, our Almost Sloppy Joes recipe is a unique and tasty homemade twist on stuffed peppers and Sloppy Joes.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 tablespoon peeled and minced shallot
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 medium green bell peppers, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt substitute
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1/2 pound sliced white mushrooms
- 1 can (about 14 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- 1 can (15 ounces) Mexican corn, drained
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
Directions
1. Place oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook onion, shallot, garlic, and green peppers with herbs, salt substitute and black pepper until tender.
2. Add beef and cook until no longer pink. Spoon off excess fat. Add mushrooms. Cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and corn; cover, reduce heat and simmer 2 to 4 minutes. Add parsley.
Yield: Makes 8 servings.
Serving size: 1 cup sloppy joe mixture (without side salad).
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 217 calories, Carbohydrates: 18 g, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 11 g, Cholesterol: 38 mg, Sodium: 215 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable, 1 Meat.
