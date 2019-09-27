Placed in a green bell pepper, our Almost Sloppy Joes recipe is a unique and tasty homemade twist on stuffed peppers and Sloppy Joes.

Directions

1. Place oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook onion, shallot, garlic, and green peppers with herbs, salt substitute and black pepper until tender.

2. Add beef and cook until no longer pink. Spoon off excess fat. Add mushrooms. Cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and corn; cover, reduce heat and simmer 2 to 4 minutes. Add parsley.