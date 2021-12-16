Sugar Cookies

1. Combine flour, bran, baking soda, and salt in medium bowl; set aside.

2. Beat butter and sugar in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed 1 minute, or until creamy. Add applesauce, egg white, and vanilla. Beat at low speed just until blended; beat at medium speed until smooth.

3. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating at low speed until well blended. Divide dough in half. Shape each half into 11-inch log. Wrap in plastic wrap; freeze at least 1 hour.

4. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut logs crosswise into 1/4-inch slices, turning log slightly after each slice to keep slices round. Dip half of one side of each cookie into decorating sugar. Place cookies, sugar side up, on cookie sheets.

5. Bake 6 to 8 minutes, or until set. Cool on cookie sheets 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.