No-Bake Lemon Cake Pops

1. In a blender or food processor, blend the oats first until they’re a powder texture. If your dates aren’t pitted, squeeze the pit out. Add the rest of the main ingredients until well combined.

2. Roll the dough into balls 12 balls and place on a parchment paper lined plate. Chill for 10-20 minutes.

3. While the balls are chilling, poke holes into a cardboard box for your cake pops to be upright. If you don’t have a box, just make them upside down by leaving them on parchment paper.

4. After the balls are chilled, melt your chocolate. To melt your chocolate, microwave pieces at 50% power for 1 minute. Stir and microwave another 30 seconds. Repeat until melted.

5. Dip a cakepop/lollipop stick into the chocolate before inserting the sticks into each ball. This helps it adhere better!

6. Start sticking your “cake pops” into the holes on your cardboard box.

7. Time to decorate! Drizzle with white chocolate and top with sprinkles, shredded coconut, chia seeds, etc!

8. Chill for 10+ minutes.

9. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge.

10. Enjoy!