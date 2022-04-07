Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

No-Bake Lemon Cake Pops

Spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the weather! These no-bake cake pops have summer written all over them! Recipe and image courtesy of Mae Elizabeth and PB2 Foods.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
12 servings

Serving size:
1/12 of total recipe

1. In a blender or food processor, blend the oats first until they’re a powder texture. If your dates aren’t pitted, squeeze the pit out. Add the rest of the main ingredients until well combined. 

2. Roll the dough into balls 12 balls and place on a parchment paper lined plate. Chill for 10-20 minutes.

3. While the balls are chilling, poke holes into a cardboard box for your cake pops to be upright. If you don’t have a box, just make them upside down by leaving them on parchment paper.

4. After the balls are chilled, melt your chocolate. To melt your chocolate, microwave pieces at 50% power for 1 minute. Stir and microwave another 30 seconds. Repeat until melted.

5. Dip a cakepop/lollipop stick into the chocolate before inserting the sticks into each ball. This helps it adhere better!

6. Start sticking your “cake pops” into the holes on your cardboard box.

7. Time to decorate! Drizzle with white chocolate and top with sprinkles, shredded coconut, chia seeds, etc!

8. Chill for 10+ minutes.

9. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge.

10. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 107 calories, Carbohydrates: 22 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 1 g, Sodium: 25 g

Categories

Dessert Cake Kid-friendly Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Mae Elizabeth and PB2 Foods.

