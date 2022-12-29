Advertisement
Holiday Mocha

Holiday Mocha

Save money and spread holiday cheer by brewing your own homemade mocha for the holidays! With this recipe, you know exactly what ingredients you're putting into your mug — and your body.

Learn more about holiday eating in "Healthy Holiday Meals."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
3/4 cup

1. Combine sugar substitute and cocoa in slow cooker. Stir in coffee and milk.

2. Cover and cook on high 1 1/2 hours or on low 3 hours or until hot. (May be kept warm on low up to 3 hours.)

3. Stir well before serving. Top with whipped topping and sprinkling of cocoa powder or cinnamon, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 20 calories, Carbohydrates: 3 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 3 mg, Sodium: 16 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: Free.

Categories

Dessert Diabetic Drink & Beverage Recipes Drinks Entertaining Slow cooker Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

