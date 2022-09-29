No-Bake Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits

1. Beat cream cheese in medium bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add pumpkin, milk, pudding mix, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves; beat 1 minute, or until smooth. Fold in 1 1/2 cups whipped topping.

2. Spoon 1/4 cup mousse into each of eight 6-ounce dessert glasses. Spoon 2 tablespoons whipped topping over each dessert. Top with 1/4 cup mousse. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour.

3. Just before serving, top each parfait with remaining whipped topping and gingersnap crumbs.