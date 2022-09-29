Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

No-Bake Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits

No-Bake Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits

Pumpkin is king, especially when it comes to fall desserts. And what's even better than a tasty pumpkin mousse? A tasty pumpkin mousse that doesn't require turning on the oven! These treats come together in just a few minutes and only require an hour in the fridge to set. They're positively gourd-geous!

Learn more about pumpkin in "Is Pumpkin Good for Diabetes?"
Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1/8 of total recipe

1. Beat cream cheese in medium bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add pumpkin, milk, pudding mix, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves; beat 1 minute, or until smooth. Fold in 1 1/2 cups whipped topping.

2. Spoon 1/4 cup mousse into each of eight 6-ounce dessert glasses. Spoon 2 tablespoons whipped topping over each dessert. Top with 1/4 cup mousse. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour.

3. Just before serving, top each parfait with remaining whipped topping and gingersnap crumbs.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 138 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Sodium: 249 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Dessert Entertaining Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Pumpkin Tartlets

Whether you’re looking for a party-perfect treat to serve up on Halloween or a dessert for your Thanksgiving table, this pumpkin-packed recipe is sure to delight!

Keto Macaroons

A twist on the classic Italian dessert, these keto coconut macaroons are a cinch to prepare. Make with or without the optional chocolate chips — either way, they’re sure to put a smile on your face!

