Vanilla Pumpkin Pie

Directions
1. Whisk pudding mix and milk together in medium bowl.
2. Add pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar substitute. Mix well.
3. Pour mixture into crust. Chill 3 hours, or until firm.
Tip: Make this recipe the day before and refrigerate overnight.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 158 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Sodium: 308 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 Fat.
