Diabetes Self-Management

Vanilla Pumpkin Pie

Searching for your the perfect dessert for your holiday table? Look no further! Vanilla pudding perfectly balances creamy pumpkin in this pie for a flavor combination that's simply divine! Even better, the recipe can be made a day in advance and refrigerated overnight, freeing up time for all your other seasonal to-dos!

Learn more about pumpkin and diabetes in "Is Pumpkin Good for Diabetes?"
Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1/8 of total recipe

1. Whisk pudding mix and milk together in medium bowl.

2. Add pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar substitute. Mix well.

3. Pour mixture into crust. Chill 3 hours, or until firm.

Tip: Make this recipe the day before and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 158 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Sodium: 308 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 Fat.

Dessert Entertaining Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

