Strawberry Mousse

Ingredients
Directions
1. Place gelatin in small bowl. Pour boiling water over gelatin and stir until completely dissolved. Pour gelatin mixture into blender; add 1 cup sliced strawberries, cream cheese, cold water and almond extract. Blend 1 minute or until completely smooth.
2. Pour mixture into medium bowl. Thoroughly whisk whipped topping into mixture (make sure gelatin mix does not settle to bottom).
3. Pour mousse into 6 serving cups. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, or until mousse sets. Top mousse with remaining sliced strawberries and dollop of whipped topping, if desired.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 89 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 10 mg, Sodium: 138 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.
Categories
Dessert Kid-friendly Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management
