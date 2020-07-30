Strawberry Mousse

1. Place gelatin in small bowl. Pour boiling water over gelatin and stir until completely dissolved. Pour gelatin mixture into blender; add 1 cup sliced strawberries, cream cheese, cold water and almond extract. Blend 1 minute or until completely smooth.

2. Pour mixture into medium bowl. Thoroughly whisk whipped topping into mixture (make sure gelatin mix does not settle to bottom).

3. Pour mousse into 6 serving cups. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, or until mousse sets. Top mousse with remaining sliced strawberries and dollop of whipped topping, if desired.