Diabetes Self-Management

Pumpkin Tartlets

Pumpkin Tartlets

Whether you're looking for a party-perfect treat to serve up on Halloween or a dessert for your Thanksgiving table, this pumpkin-packed recipe is sure to delight!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
12 servings

Serving size:
1 tartlet

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray 12 standard (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Unroll pie crust on clean work surface. Cut out 12 circles with 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter; discard scraps. Press one circle into each prepared muffin cup.

3. Whisk pumpkin, milk, egg, sugar substitute, granulated sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, nutmeg, and allspice in medium bowl until well blended. Spoon about 2 tablespoons pumpkin mixture into each tartlet shell.

4. Bake 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Bake 12 to 15 minutes more, or until knife inserted into centers comes out clean. Remove to wire rack; cool completely. Spoon 2 tablespoons whipped topping on each tartlet just before serving. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon and/or nutmeg, if desired.

*Note: This recipe was tested with sucralose-based sugar substitute.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 122 calories, Carbohydrates: 18 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 20 mg, Sodium: 131 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Dessert Entertaining Kid-friendly Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

