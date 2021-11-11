Pumpkin Tartlets

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray 12 standard (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Unroll pie crust on clean work surface. Cut out 12 circles with 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter; discard scraps. Press one circle into each prepared muffin cup.

3. Whisk pumpkin, milk, egg, sugar substitute, granulated sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, nutmeg, and allspice in medium bowl until well blended. Spoon about 2 tablespoons pumpkin mixture into each tartlet shell.

4. Bake 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Bake 12 to 15 minutes more, or until knife inserted into centers comes out clean. Remove to wire rack; cool completely. Spoon 2 tablespoons whipped topping on each tartlet just before serving. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon and/or nutmeg, if desired.

*Note: This recipe was tested with sucralose-based sugar substitute.