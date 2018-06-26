Pineapple Frozen Yogurt

Directions

Beat egg substitute and sugar in medium bowl until thick and cream colored. Add half-and- half, yogurt, and pineapple; mix well. Refrigerate mixture completely before adding to ice cream maker.

Follow manufacturer’s directions for ice cream maker, or pour mixture into shallow glass baking dish and place in freezer. Stir and scrape mixture with rubber spatula every 10 minutes for about 1 hour or until it reaches desired consistency.