Home > Recipes > Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics > Pineapple Frozen Yogurt

Diabetic Cooking

Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics

Print Text Size: A A A

Pineapple Frozen Yogurt

by
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup pasteurized or cholesterol-free egg substitute
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half
  • 1/2 cup plain reduced-fat yogurt
  • 3/4 cup crushed pineapple in juice

Directions

Beat egg substitute and sugar in medium bowl until thick and cream colored. Add half-and- half, yogurt, and pineapple; mix well. Refrigerate mixture completely before adding to ice cream maker.

Follow manufacturer’s directions for ice cream maker, or pour mixture into shallow glass baking dish and place in freezer. Stir and scrape mixture with rubber spatula every 10 minutes for about 1 hour or until it reaches desired consistency.

Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup .

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 130 calories, Carbohydrates: 25 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 59 mg, Sodium: 79 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.

 

See more Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.