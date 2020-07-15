No-Bake Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Cups

1. Line 12 standard (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups with paper baking cups. Lightly spray cups with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Combine graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons sugar substitute and margarine in medium bowl; mix well. Press 1 rounded tablespoon crumb mixture into bottom of each prepared muffin cup. Refrigerate crusts while preparing filling.

3. Beat cream cheese, sour cream and remaining 1/3 cup sugar substitute in medium bowl with electric mixer at low speed until smooth. Beat in 1/2 cup whipped topping and almond extract. Fold in remaining whipped topping.

4. Spoon cheesecake filling over crusts; smooth tops. Place strawberry half in center of each cheesecake cup; arrange blueberries around strawberry. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, or until set.

*Note: This recipe was tested using sucralose-based sugar substitute.