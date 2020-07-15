Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

No-Bake Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Cups

Craving a treat that won't break your carbohydrate budget? Stay out of the kitchen and get into the patriotic spirit with these low-carb, no-cook cheesecake cups!
Ingredients

Directions

1. Line 12 standard (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups with paper baking cups. Lightly spray cups with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Combine graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons sugar substitute and margarine in medium bowl; mix well. Press 1 rounded tablespoon crumb mixture into bottom of each prepared muffin cup. Refrigerate crusts while preparing filling.

3. Beat cream cheese, sour cream and remaining 1/3 cup sugar substitute in medium bowl with electric mixer at low speed until smooth. Beat in 1/2 cup whipped topping and almond extract. Fold in remaining whipped topping.

4. Spoon cheesecake filling over crusts; smooth tops. Place strawberry half in center of each cheesecake cup; arrange blueberries around strawberry. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, or until set.

*Note: This recipe was tested using sucralose-based sugar substitute.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 139 calories, Carbohydrates: 12 g, Protein: 6 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 15 mg, Sodium: 325 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Categories

Dessert Cake Entertaining Kid-friendly Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

