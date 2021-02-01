Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Keto Cherry Chocolate Brownies

Keto Cherry Chocolate Brownies

Sponsored

Chocolate and cherries are truly a match made in heaven. Indulge in the softest, most decadent and flavorful brownie you can have without all the sugar!
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350°F and line an 8 x 8 baking pan with parchment. Crack the two eggs in a bowl to let them get closer to room temp and set your cherries out to thaw.

2. Melt the butter in the microwave for 25 seconds in a glass bowl. Add the chocolate chips to the hot butter and stir until all of the chips are melted. Set aside.

3. Whisk together the almond flour, cocoa powder, sweetener, ground flax, xanthan gum and salt.

4. Beat the eggs with a fork or a hand mixer until combined. Pour in the warm chocolate-butter mixture and stir. The batter will become very thick.

5. Make sure your cherries are mostly drained of any excess liquid and slice each in half. Fold in the cherries and additional chocolate chips (if using) and spread into the prepared pan.

6. Bake for 17–20 minutes and check for browning at the edges. The brownies are done when the center is still soft but doesn’t jiggle.

7. Remove from the oven and, if you are fancy, sprinkle a handful more of the chocolate chips on top and let them melt. Slice and enjoy!

Categories

Dessert Kid-friendly Gluten Free Vegetarian

Copyright Lily’s.

Something Else?

Mocha Crinkle Cookies

In a celebratory mood? These festive, low-carb cookies are the perfect homemade treat for ringing in the New Year!

Eggnog Sandwich Cookies

Nothing says Christmas quite like eggnog! Get in the holiday spirit with these festive eggnog-themed cookies.

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The latest delivered straight to your inbox

Learn More

Newsletter

Subscribe to Stay Informed

Sign up for Free

Get the latest diabetes news and a free gift!

Learn More

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in