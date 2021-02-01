Keto Cherry Chocolate Brownies

1. Heat oven to 350°F and line an 8 x 8 baking pan with parchment. Crack the two eggs in a bowl to let them get closer to room temp and set your cherries out to thaw.

2. Melt the butter in the microwave for 25 seconds in a glass bowl. Add the chocolate chips to the hot butter and stir until all of the chips are melted. Set aside.

3. Whisk together the almond flour, cocoa powder, sweetener, ground flax, xanthan gum and salt.

4. Beat the eggs with a fork or a hand mixer until combined. Pour in the warm chocolate-butter mixture and stir. The batter will become very thick.

5. Make sure your cherries are mostly drained of any excess liquid and slice each in half. Fold in the cherries and additional chocolate chips (if using) and spread into the prepared pan.

6. Bake for 17–20 minutes and check for browning at the edges. The brownies are done when the center is still soft but doesn’t jiggle.

7. Remove from the oven and, if you are fancy, sprinkle a handful more of the chocolate chips on top and let them melt. Slice and enjoy!