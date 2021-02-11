Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Get all the chocolatey flavor you love without any of the flour! This decadent gluten-free cake is sure to delight.
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
10 servings

Serving size:
1/10 of cake

1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Grease 9-inch springform pan; line bottom of pan with parchment paper.

2. Melt chocolate and margarine in small heavy saucepan over low heat, stirring frequently; cool. Dissolve espresso powder in hot water in small bowl.

3. Place 6 egg whites in large bowl; set aside. Beat egg yolks in medium bowl with electric mixer at high speed about 5 minutes, or until pale yellow in color. Add 1/3 cup sugar; beat about 4 minutes, or until mixture falls in ribbons from beaters. Slowly beat in melted chocolate mixture and espresso mixture at low speed just until blended. Beat in cocoa and vanilla just until blended.

4. Add salt to egg whites; beat at high speed 2 minutes or until soft peaks form. Beat in remaining 1/3 cup sugar until stiff peaks form. Stir large spoonful of egg whites into chocolate mixture. Fold chocolate mixture into egg whites until almost blended. Spoon batter into prepared pan.

5. Bake 1 hour, or until cake begins to pull away from side of pan. Cool on wire rack 10 minutes; run thin spatula around edge of cake. Carefully remove side of pan. Cool completely. Invert cake; remove bottom of pan and paper from cake. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours. Serve chilled with whipped topping, raspberries and mint, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 190 calories, Carbohydrates: 26 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 85 mg, Sodium: 240 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Dessert Cake Entertaining Gluten Free Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Mocha Crinkle Cookies

In a celebratory mood? These festive, low-carb cookies are the perfect homemade treat for ringing in the New Year!

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The latest delivered straight to your inbox

Learn More

Newsletter

Subscribe to Stay Informed

Sign up for Free

Get the latest diabetes news and a free gift!

Learn More

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in