Angelic Cupcakes

With an angel food cake base and a light whipped cream topping, these fluffy and delicious cupcakes are the perfect birthday treat.

Preparation time: Approximately 30 minutes (plus about 15 minutes preheating time).
Ingredients

  • 1 package (about 16 ounces) angel food cake mix
  • 1 1/4 cups cold water
  • 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract (optional)
  • Red food coloring
  • 4 1/2 cups light whipped topping

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 36 standard (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups with paper baking cups.

2. Beat cake mix, water and peppermint extract, if desired, in large bowl with electric mixer at low speed 2 minutes. Pour half of batter into medium bowl; fold in 9 drops red food coloring. Alternate spoonfuls of white and pink batter in each prepared muffin cup, filling three-fourths full.

3. Bake 11 minutes or until cupcakes are golden brown with deep cracks on top. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

4. Divide whipped topping between two small bowls. Add 2 drops red food coloring to one bowl; stir gently until whipped topping is evenly colored. Frost cupcakes with pink and white whipped topping as desired.

Yield: Makes 36 cupcakes.

Serving size: 1 cupcake.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 68 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 113 mg, Fiber: 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch.

 

