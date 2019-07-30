Angelic Cupcakes

With an angel food cake base and a light whipped cream topping, these fluffy and delicious cupcakes are the perfect birthday treat.

Preparation time: Approximately 30 minutes (plus about 15 minutes preheating time).

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 36 standard (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups with paper baking cups.

2. Beat cake mix, water and peppermint extract, if desired, in large bowl with electric mixer at low speed 2 minutes. Pour half of batter into medium bowl; fold in 9 drops red food coloring. Alternate spoonfuls of white and pink batter in each prepared muffin cup, filling three-fourths full.

3. Bake 11 minutes or until cupcakes are golden brown with deep cracks on top. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

4. Divide whipped topping between two small bowls. Add 2 drops red food coloring to one bowl; stir gently until whipped topping is evenly colored. Frost cupcakes with pink and white whipped topping as desired.