Angelic Cupcakes

With an angel food cake base and a light whipped cream topping, these fluffy and delicious cupcakes are the perfect birthday treat.
Ingredients
- 1 package (about 16 ounces) angel food cake mix
- 1 1/4 cups cold water
- 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract (optional)
- Red food coloring
- 4 1/2 cups light whipped topping
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 36 standard (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups with paper baking cups.
2. Beat cake mix, water and peppermint extract, if desired, in large bowl with electric mixer at low speed 2 minutes. Pour half of batter into medium bowl; fold in 9 drops red food coloring. Alternate spoonfuls of white and pink batter in each prepared muffin cup, filling three-fourths full.
3. Bake 11 minutes or until cupcakes are golden brown with deep cracks on top. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.
4. Divide whipped topping between two small bowls. Add 2 drops red food coloring to one bowl; stir gently until whipped topping is evenly colored. Frost cupcakes with pink and white whipped topping as desired.
Yield: Makes 36 cupcakes.
Serving size: 1 cupcake.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 68 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 113 mg, Fiber: 0 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch.
