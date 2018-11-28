Leigh’s Sweet Potato and Egg Casserole

Is improving meal preparation a habit that you’d like to start? Try this healthy protein- and vegetable-filled dish created by registered dietitian Leigh Tracy, RD, CDE, LDN.

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9 x 13 casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Wash and dice sweet potato into 1-inch cubes.*

3. Heat a skillet on medium and add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the diced sweet potatoes, stirring occasionally until you can easily put a fork through the potatoes. Set aside.

4. In a large mixing bowl, crack the eggs and stir in the milk. Add grape tomatoes, spinach, peppers, cheese and cooked sweet potatoes to the egg mixture.

5. Pour egg mixture into dish and place in oven for

20 minutes or until the middle is firm.

6. Once the dish has cooled, cut square portions and place slices into individual freezer bags.**

Tips:

*Leave the skin on the potatoes for added fiber.

**Place 1 to 2 egg portions into freezer bag and defrost in fridge the night before to make it faster to heat up in the morning OR make egg muffins by simply pouring sweet potato egg casserole mixture into a muffin tin for the perfect portion and easy grab-and-go breakfast.