Open-Face Pear and Walnut Breakfast Sandwiches

Ingredients
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine pears, applesauce, walnuts, sugar substitute, cinnamon, and nutmeg in medium bowl.
2. Toast bread; place on nonstick baking sheet. Top evenly with pear mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 8 minutes, or until cheese melts.
3. Garnish with cranberries.
*This recipe was tested with sucralose-based sugar substitute.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 194 calories, Carbohydrates: 30 g, Protein: 6 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 3 mg, Sodium: 139 mg, Fiber: 5 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Fruit.
Categories
