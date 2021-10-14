Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Open-Face Pear and Walnut Breakfast Sandwiches

Tired of the same old spread at breakfast? You'll love this seasonal fall sandwich, featuring the flavors of pears, walnuts, cinnamon, and cranberries!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 slice bread with 1/4 cup topping

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine pears, applesauce, walnuts, sugar substitute, cinnamon, and nutmeg in medium bowl.

2. Toast bread; place on nonstick baking sheet. Top evenly with pear mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 8 minutes, or until cheese melts.

3. Garnish with cranberries.

*This recipe was tested with sucralose-based sugar substitute.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 194 calories, Carbohydrates: 30 g, Protein: 6 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 3 mg, Sodium: 139 mg, Fiber: 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Fruit.

Categories

Breakfast Kid-friendly Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

