Asparagus and Scallion Omelet With Tortilla Wedges

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Place asparagus on baking sheet. Season with 1/8 teaspoon pepper and brush with oil. Roast 15 minutes, or until asparagus are golden brown and tender, shaking baking sheet occasionally. Remove and keep warm.

2. Beat egg whites together until foamy in large bowl. Mix in remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper, salt, chili powder, scallions, and cheese.

3. Coat large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Pour in egg white mixture. Cook over medium-high heat until edges of omelet are firm and lightly browned. Lift omelet at edges to allow uncooked mixture to pour to the bottom. Continue to cook until egg whites are firm and dry. Cut omelet in half and arrange each half on a plate. Top each with half of asparagus. Divide tortilla wedges between two plates.