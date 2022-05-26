Scrambled Egg and Red Pepper Pockets

Ingredients
Directions
1. Whisk egg, egg whites, milk, salt, if desired, and black pepper in small bowl until well blended.
2. Spray medium skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Add 1/2 teaspoon butter; heat over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Pour egg mixture into skillet; sprinkle with red peppers. Stir gently, lifting edge to allow uncooked portion to flow underneath. Continue cooking until set.
3. Evenly spread inside of each pita half with remaining 1 teaspoon butter. Spoon egg mixture into pita halves.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 155 calories, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Protein: 8 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 113 mg, Sodium: 285 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 1 Meat.
Categories
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.