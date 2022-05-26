Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Mediterranean Scramble Pitas

Scrambled Egg and Red Pepper Pockets

An ideal breakfast includes lean protein, complex carbohydrates, and a little bit of fat. This recipe includes all of the important aspects for a nutritious meal; it’s filling enough to get you through the morning. Plus, it's fast and easy to make, even on the run!

Learn more about egg nutrition in "Is Egg Good for Diabetes?"
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
2 servings

Serving size:
1 filled pita half

1. Whisk egg, egg whites, milk, salt, if desired, and black pepper in small bowl until well blended.

2. Spray medium skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Add 1/2 teaspoon butter; heat over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Pour egg mixture into skillet; sprinkle with red peppers. Stir gently, lifting edge to allow uncooked portion to flow underneath. Continue cooking until set.

3. Evenly spread inside of each pita half with remaining 1 teaspoon butter. Spoon egg mixture into pita halves.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 155 calories, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Protein: 8 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 113 mg, Sodium: 285 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 1 Meat.

Categories

Breakfast Quick meals Vegetarian Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Scrambled Egg Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast, as they say, is the most important meal of the day. Start your morning off right with these breakfast burritos, full of south-of-the-border flavor!

Reviews

