Diabetes Self-Management

Scrambled Egg Breakfast Burritos

Scrambled Egg Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast, as they say, is the most important meal of the day. Start your morning off right with these breakfast burritos, full of south-of-the-border flavor!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 burrito with 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon salsa

1. Spray medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium heat. Add bell pepper, green onions, and red pepper flakes; cook and stir 3 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp-tender.

2. Add egg whites to vegetables. Reduce heat to low. Cook and stir 3 minutes, or until set. Sprinkle with cilantro.

3. Stack tortillas and wrap in paper towels. Microwave on high 1 minute, or until tortillas are hot.

4. Place one-fourth egg mixture on each tortilla. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese. Fold sides over to enclose filling. Serve with salsa.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 192 calories, Carbohydrates: 23 g, Protein: 13 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 10 g, Sodium: 423 g, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 1 1/2 Meat.

Categories

Breakfast Main dish Kid-friendly Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian Mexican

