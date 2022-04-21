Scrambled Egg Breakfast Burritos

Serving size: 1 burrito with 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon salsa

1. Spray medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium heat. Add bell pepper, green onions, and red pepper flakes; cook and stir 3 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp-tender.

2. Add egg whites to vegetables. Reduce heat to low. Cook and stir 3 minutes, or until set. Sprinkle with cilantro.

3. Stack tortillas and wrap in paper towels. Microwave on high 1 minute, or until tortillas are hot.

4. Place one-fourth egg mixture on each tortilla. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese. Fold sides over to enclose filling. Serve with salsa.