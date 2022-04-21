Scrambled Egg Breakfast Burritos

Ingredients
Directions
1. Spray medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium heat. Add bell pepper, green onions, and red pepper flakes; cook and stir 3 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp-tender.
2. Add egg whites to vegetables. Reduce heat to low. Cook and stir 3 minutes, or until set. Sprinkle with cilantro.
3. Stack tortillas and wrap in paper towels. Microwave on high 1 minute, or until tortillas are hot.
4. Place one-fourth egg mixture on each tortilla. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese. Fold sides over to enclose filling. Serve with salsa.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 192 calories, Carbohydrates: 23 g, Protein: 13 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 10 g, Sodium: 423 g, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 1 1/2 Meat.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.