Ingredients
- 1 Spiced Citrus Tea bag
- Boiling water
- 1 to 2 teaspoons orange juice
- Honey (optional)
- Orange slices (optional)
Directions
Place tea bag in cup or mug. Pour boiling water over tea bag; steep 3 to 5 minutes. Remove tea bag, pressing out liquid. Discard tea bag. Serve with orange juice and honey, if desired. Garnish with orange slices.
Yield: 1 serving.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 5 calories, Protein: 0 g, Fat: 0 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 2.5 mg, Fiber: 0 g
Exchanges per serving: Free.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.