Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Light Lemon Strawberry Smoothie

Light Lemon Strawberry Smoothie

Craving a smoothie now that the weather is heating up but trying to avoid all the sugar in store-bought versions? This quick and easy six-ingredient homemade beverage gets its sweetness straight from strawberries and contains only 16 grams of carbohydrate per serving!
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
2 servings

Serving size:
1/2 of total recipe

1. Combine frozen strawberries, milk, yogurt, and lemon juice in blender; blend until smooth. Add ice, if desired; blend until smooth.

2. Pour into two glasses. Garnish with fresh lemon and strawberry slices.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 100 calories, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Protein: 9 g, Fat: 0 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 65 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fruit, 1 Meat.

Categories

Diabetic Drink & Beverage Recipes Drinks Kid-friendly Gluten Free Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Ayurvedic Digestive Tea

Spices are a great tool to support and nourish our digestion. Incorporate cumin, coriander, and fennell into your day with this tea.

Spiced Citrus Tea

Perfect for a cozy evening spent indoors, this Spiced Citrus Tea requires just a few ingredients and a few minutes.

Mango Smoothie

You need just six ingredients and a blender to transport yourself to the islands with this refreshing beverage.

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in