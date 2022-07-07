Peachy Vanilla Smoothie

Ingredients
Directions
1. Combine peach, milk, ice, yogurt, sugar, and vanilla in blender; blend until smooth.
2. Pour into two glasses. Garnish with peach slices and mint.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 110 calories, Carbohydrates: 20 g, Protein: 6 g, Fat: 0 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 120 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Fruit, 1 Meat.
