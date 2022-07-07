Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Peachy Vanilla Smoothie

Peachy Vanilla Smoothie

This smoothie is just peachy! Fresh peaches combine with creamy Greek yogurt and vanilla to make a refreshing beverage that's perfect for cooling down in the summer heat.

Learn more about smoothies in "Are Smoothies Good for Diabetics?"
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
2 servings

Serving size:
3/4 cup

1. Combine peach, milk, ice, yogurt, sugar, and vanilla in blender; blend until smooth.

2. Pour into two glasses. Garnish with peach slices and mint.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 110 calories, Carbohydrates: 20 g, Protein: 6 g, Fat: 0 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 120 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fruit, 1 Meat.

Categories

Diabetic Drink & Beverage Recipes Drinks Kid-friendly Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Ayurvedic Digestive Tea

Spices are a great tool to support and nourish our digestion. Incorporate cumin, coriander, and fennell into your day with this tea.

Spiced Citrus Tea

Perfect for a cozy evening spent indoors, this Spiced Citrus Tea requires just a few ingredients and a few minutes.

Mango Smoothie

You need just six ingredients and a blender to transport yourself to the islands with this refreshing beverage.

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in