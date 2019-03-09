Product Review: RXBAR Real Food Protein Bar

In a world where snack bars, meal-replacement bars and protein bars line grocery store shelves, it can be hard to get excited about another one that’s entered the “bar” scene. Snack and meal-replacement bars are appealing in that they’re easy and convenient. And some bars practically promise to help you shed pounds, lower blood sugars, and build muscle. But many of these bars fail to deliver on flavor, and the long list of unpronounceable ingredients may leave you feeling doubtful if they’re even a real food.

Advertisement

If you’re still searching for a snack bar with a decent amount of protein, it’s time to give RXBARs a try. RXBARs are whole-food protein bars. As the saying goes, what you see is what you get. This bar literally wears its heart — well, actually, its ingredients — on its sleeve. In other words, all of the ingredients in the bar are listed right on the front of the wrapper.

As one example, the Peanut Butter Chocolate bar is gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free. It’s also free of GMOs, fillers, artificial flavors and preservatives. Makes you wonder what’s in it. How do egg whites, peanuts, dates, chocolate and cocoa grab you? RXBARs weigh in at 210 calories, about 23 grams of carb and 12 grams of protein, making these a delicious, nutritious choice for a snack or small meal. There are plenty of other flavors to choose from, too. Now this is a bar worthy of sinking your teeth into!

Want to learn more about eating well with diabetes? Read “Improving Your Recipes: One Step at a Time,” “Top Tips for Healthier Eating” and “Cooking With Herbs and Spices.”