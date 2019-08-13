Four Fresh Summer Selections

Summer is almost at its end, but there’s still time to pack in all the fresh flavors the season has to offer. These seasonal selections are sure to inspire and delight!

Sirloin Steak Antipasto Salad

Juicy grilled sirloin steak makes the perfect addition to this light and crispy Mediterranean-style salad. Featuring the colors of crunchy romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, it's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. Get the Sirloin Steak Antipasto Salad recipe >>