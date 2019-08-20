HomeBlogWeb TeamThe Perfect Picnic

The Perfect Picnic

By Web Team

The Perfect Picnic
Print Text Size: A A A

We’re in the homestretch of summer, but as long as the sun is shining and the weather is warm, it’s the perfect time for a picnic. From Low-Carb Cauliflower “Potato” Salad to Low-Carb Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt, these healthful twists on classic recipes are sure to make your day bright!

Baked Catfish With Peach And Cucumber Salsa

Baked Catfish With Peach And Cucumber Salsa
Next

Both sweet and savory, this seafood entree combines the best of both worlds in one summery Southern-style dish. This recipe can also be substituted with mango salsa to give the fish a tropical flavor profile that will make your guests feel as though they are dining in the Caribbean! Get the Baked Catfish With Peach And Cucumber Salsa recipe >>


Looking for additional diabetes-friendly dishes? Check out our library of more than 900 recipes!

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.