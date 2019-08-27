Labor Day Barbecue Menu Ideas

HomeBlogWeb TeamLabor Day Barbecue Menu Ideas

Labor Day is nearly here, and if you’re looking to celebrate the unofficial last weekend of summer in style, you’re in luck. These simple, flavorful recipes are easy to whip up and perfect for enjoying with friends. So get the party started and end the season on a high note!

Low-Carb Simple Grilled Salmon

Easy enough for even the most inexperienced chef, this delicious seafood dish is perfect for your Labor Day barbecue! And with only about 15 minutes of preparation required, you can spend less time cooking and more time enjoying good food. Get the recipe >>

Looking for additional diabetes-friendly dishes? Check out our library of more than 900 recipes!

