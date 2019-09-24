A Fall Mediterranean Menu

The health benefits of the Mediterranean diet — the U.S. News & World Report best diet for 2019 — are well known, from lowering risk of heart attack and stroke to decreasing Alzheimer’s risk to improving diabetes control. These four authentic Mediterranean dishes are perfect for the autumn and can help you fall into a new style of eating this season!

Low-Carb Mediterranean Tuna Cups

Hosting a big dinner party? These tuna cups make the perfect passed appetizer and only require a few simple steps to assemble. Packed with protein, tantalizing spices, and smooth Greek yogurt, these tiny cups are sure-fire crowd pleasers that pair well with any main meal. Get the Low-Carb Mediterranean Tuna Cups recipe >>