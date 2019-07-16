Five Easy, Breezy Summer Recipes

With the summer at its peak, the time is right for days spent outdoors enjoying family, friends and the weather. From a refreshing sipper to a no-bake cake, these easy, breezy recipes are the perfect fit for your plans to spend less time in the kitchen and more time soaking up the season.

Yogurt "Custard" With Blueberries

Nothing hits the spot quite like custard, but traditional versions of this treat can be packed with unhealthy ingredients. Using fat-free yogurt as a base with a bit of nutmeg, honey, sliced almonds, and juicy berries for flavor, our wholesome twist is thick and creamy without all the fat and sugar of a conventional custard. Get the Yogurt "Custard" with Bluberries recipe >>