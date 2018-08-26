Home > Blog > Web Team > Product Roundup: Diabetes Foot Care
Product Roundup: Diabetes Foot Care

Product Roundup: Diabetes Foot Care

by Web Team
Print Text Size: A A A

Looking for products that can help with your diabetes foot care? Check out this roundup of our favorite items that can be found on Amazon.

RejuvaSocks

For many people living with diabetes, compression socks are a wonderful, noninvasive way to sustain the circulatory health of feet and legs. Yet the styles and patterns that are predominantly used for these socks are incredibly limited, and occasionally even downright boring. Comfort shouldn’t automatically mean sacrificing style! Kelsey Minarik, creator of RejuvaSocks, felt the same when she started her line of attractive, versatile compression socks.

Advertisement

Offered in a variety of patterns and colors, including argyle, houndstooth, and polka dot, these socks are a fashion-lover’s dream. Starting at $29.99, they are available for both men and women and can be purchased in bulk. RejuvaHealth also offers compression thigh highs, pantyhose, and open-toe socks.

Check the price on Amazon!

Capzasin-HP

Capzasin-HP is a “high potency” topical analgesic cream that contains 0.1% capsaicin. While it’s intended for relieving the pain of arthritis, it can provide quick relief from neuropathy pain, as well. In fact, studies show that capsaicin can be effective in temporarily lessening neuropathy pain when applied several times a day.

Before using Capzaicin-HP creme for the first time, read the directions carefully, and avoid getting the cream near your eyes, nose, and mouth. Also, never apply Capzasin-HP to a wound or broken skin. For the best results, you will likely need to apply Capzasin-HP three to four times daily. Check with your provider if your pain worsens, if your skin turns red, or if any new symptoms appear.

Check the price on Amazon!

Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks

Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks are made from a combination of bamboo and elastane — materials that wick away moisture, are wrinkle-resistant (which means less chance of chafing or abrasion), and are free from seams. Bamboo also has anti-microbial properties, preventing bacterial and fungal infections, and minimizing foot odor. These socks are comfy, too, with extra cushioning and a non-binding top that stays up.

Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks are available for both women and men, and come in a variety of sizes and styles, including ankle, low-cut, crew, and knee-high styles. Whether you’re relaxing at home or out and about, Yomandamor bamboo diabetic socks will keep your feet safe and healthy.

Check the price on Amazon!

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions