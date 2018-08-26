Product Roundup: Diabetes Foot Care

Looking for products that can help with your diabetes foot care? Check out this roundup of our favorite items that can be found on Amazon.

RejuvaSocks

For many people living with diabetes, compression socks are a wonderful, noninvasive way to sustain the circulatory health of feet and legs. Yet the styles and patterns that are predominantly used for these socks are incredibly limited, and occasionally even downright boring. Comfort shouldn’t automatically mean sacrificing style! Kelsey Minarik, creator of RejuvaSocks, felt the same when she started her line of attractive, versatile compression socks.

Offered in a variety of patterns and colors, including argyle, houndstooth, and polka dot, these socks are a fashion-lover’s dream. Starting at $29.99, they are available for both men and women and can be purchased in bulk. RejuvaHealth also offers compression thigh highs, pantyhose, and open-toe socks.

Capzasin-HP

Capzasin-HP is a “high potency” topical analgesic cream that contains 0.1% capsaicin. While it’s intended for relieving the pain of arthritis, it can provide quick relief from neuropathy pain, as well. In fact, studies show that capsaicin can be effective in temporarily lessening neuropathy pain when applied several times a day.

Before using Capzaicin-HP creme for the first time, read the directions carefully, and avoid getting the cream near your eyes, nose, and mouth. Also, never apply Capzasin-HP to a wound or broken skin. For the best results, you will likely need to apply Capzasin-HP three to four times daily. Check with your provider if your pain worsens, if your skin turns red, or if any new symptoms appear.

Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks

Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks are made from a combination of bamboo and elastane — materials that wick away moisture, are wrinkle-resistant (which means less chance of chafing or abrasion), and are free from seams. Bamboo also has anti-microbial properties, preventing bacterial and fungal infections, and minimizing foot odor. These socks are comfy, too, with extra cushioning and a non-binding top that stays up.

Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks are available for both women and men, and come in a variety of sizes and styles, including ankle, low-cut, crew, and knee-high styles. Whether you’re relaxing at home or out and about, Yomandamor bamboo diabetic socks will keep your feet safe and healthy.

