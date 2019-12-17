Product Review: Quest Hero Blueberry Cobbler Protein Bar

Everyone is holding out for a hero, and it just may be the Quest Hero Blueberry Cobbler Protein Bar. Protein bars can make sense if you are looking for a meal replacement or snack that contains a considerable amount of protein without too many high-glycemic carbs that can raise your blood sugar.

The Quest Hero Blueberry Cobbler Protein Bar contains a soft, chewy core with a blueberry-flavored topping, wrapped in a coating of white chocolate flavor — a nice change of pace from all of the chocolate-flavored bars out there. Each bar contains 170 calories, 17 grams of protein, 28 grams of carbohydrate and 12 grams of sugar. The carb in these bars comes from erythritol, sucralose and allulose (a natural sugar found in wheat, figs, raisins and jackfruit). Chemically, its structure is similar to that of carbohydrate, but it only contributes a fraction of the calories and does not raise blood glucose levels. Allulose tastes, feels and behaves like sugar, but has about one-tenth the calories as sugar. And it has received “Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS)” status from the FDA. If you’re looking for a gluten-free, keto-friendly protein bar, you may have found your hero in the Quest Hero Blueberry Cobbler Protein Bar.

Interested in the Quest Hero Blueberry Cobbler Protein Bar? Check it out on Amazon!

Want to learn more about healthy eating with diabetes? Read “Top Tips for Healthier Eating,” “Improving Your Recipes: One Step at a Time” and “Carbohydrate Restriction: An Option for Diabetes Management,” then watch “Healthy Eating With Diabetes.”

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com

Disclosure: Tate & Lyle sent this product for review. Views/opinions are solely my own.

