Product Review: Lille Home Stackable Stainless-Steel Lunch Box

You’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating: If one of your goals is to eat healthfully, you should seriously consider bringing your lunch to work. Constantly grabbing lunch on the go can make it challenging to manage both your blood sugars and your weight — and let’s not even get started on what it can do to your budget.

If you think bringing lunch to work is for kids, think again. You can bring your lunch (or any meal, for that matter) to work — or school — and do it in style with the Lille Home Stackable Stainless-steel Lunch Box. This is a multi-layer lunch box for hot and cold food. Each layer is made from food-grade, BPA-free stainless steel that will never rust and won’t retain flavors or odors. And, each layer has its own leak-proof lid to prevent spills and messes. The Lille Home Stackable Stainless-steel Lunch Box comes with a stylish felt insulated carrying case to help keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Choose from 30-ounce, 48-ounce and 60-ounce sizes to best meet your dining needs. Be the envy of the office with this on-trend lunchbox!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com