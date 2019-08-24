Product Review: Blueapple Produce Freshness Balls With Activated Carbon

It comes as no surprise that eating fresh fruits and vegetables does a world of wonders when it comes to your health. Plenty of evidence shows that diets rich in fruits and vegetables can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease, some types of cancer, and digestive problems. When it comes to diabetes, most fruits and vegetables have a low glycemic load (thanks, in part, to their fiber content) which means fewer blood sugar spikes, less hunger and even weight loss.

But if you haven’t noticed, the price of produce has increased. And if you buy your weekly fruit and veggie haul in bulk, after a few days, they start to show signs of spoilage due to ethylene gas production — which means they end up in the trash. To protect your investment and continue to reap the health benefits of fresh produce, consider using Bluapple. This cute little “blue apple” gets tucked into your fridge produce drawer, in the fruit bowl on your counter, or in dry storage. Inside the apple is sodium permanganate, a safe compound that oxidizes and neutralizes ethylene. Each Blueapple lasts three months, and you can purchase refill kits so that your produce is protected all year. The activated carbon in the Bluapple helps absorb odors. Eat your produce — don’t throw it away!

Check out the Bluapple Blue Produce Freshness Balls on Amazon!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com