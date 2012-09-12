Home > Blog > David Spero > New Research on High Glucose Levels

New Research on High Glucose Levels

by David Spero, BSN, RN
American Diabetes Association (ADA) guidelines advise “lowering A1C to below or around 7%” and postprandial (after-meal) glucose levels to 180 mg/dl or below. But new research shows that these glucose levels damage blood vessels, nerves, organs, and beta cells.

An article by diabetes blogger Jenny Ruhl analyzes at what blood glucose level organ damage starts. According to Ruhl, research shows that glucose can do harm at much lower levels than doctors had thought.

This news could be discouraging or even terrifying. If it’s hard to meet your current glucose goals, how will you reach tighter goals? Such news might make some people give up. But remember, a high postprandial or fasting reading won’t kill you. All we know is that higher numbers correlate with higher chances of complications. You have time to react.

In fact, we could choose to look at this as good news. We all know of people who developed complications despite “good control.” But complications are not inevitable; it’s just that so-called “good control” wasn’t really all that good.

First, the numbers. “Post-meal blood sugars of 140 mg/dl [milligrams per deciliter] and higher, and fasting blood sugars over 100 mg/dl [can] cause permanent organ damage and cause diabetes to progress,” Ruhl writes.

For nerve damage, University of Utah researchers studied people with painful sensory neuropathy, or nerve damage. They found that participants who did not have diabetes but who had impaired glucose tolerance on an oral glucose tolerance test, or OGTT, (meaning that their glucose levels rose to between 140 mg/dl and 200 mg/dl in response to drinking a glucose-rich drink) were much more likely to have a diabetic form of neuropathy than those with lower blood glucose levels.

The higher these OGTT numbers go, the more nerve damage is found, according to Johns Hopkins Hospital researchers. The OGTT gives a good idea of how high after-meal blood glucose levels are likely to be.

Glucose can also start killing beta cells at levels below 140. One study found that people with fasting blood glucose from 110–125 (within the official “prediabetic” range) had already lost up to 40% of their beta cell mass.

Italian researchers found that even with glucose levels in the supposedly “normal” range, beta cells started to fail. Ruhl says that researchers “found that with every small increase in the 2-hour glucose tolerance test result, there was a corresponding increase in…beta cell failure. The higher a person’s blood sugar rose within ‘normal’ range, the more beta cells were failing.”

Failing beta cells will lead to worsening diabetes, a truly vicious cycle. Slightly elevated glucose has also been shown to cause eye damage (“retinopathy”) and increased rates of heart disease, kidney damage, and stroke.

Where Does High Start?
Studies like the ones Ruhl quotes and others indicate that damage occurs with even slightly elevated blood glucose. But what can you do about that? Is it reasonable to try to keep glucose at normal levels all the time?

It seems for some people, that course would lead to frustration and burnout. In fact, ADA says that older, sicker people should have even less strict goals. How do you set reasonable goals for yourself?

Keeping normal numbers may require extraordinary effort. It may require very low carbohydrate intake. It may not be possible for you. If you’re taking insulin or drugs in the sulfonylurea or meglitinide classes, aiming too low can put you at risk of hypoglycemia (low blood glucose). The whole thing can make you crazy, because sometimes numbers will go up for no apparent reason.

As a result, most people set less-demanding goals for themselves. If they can keep their postprandial glucose under 180 and their fasting below 120, they’re OK, and the ADA agrees.

There’s nothing wrong with that. People can trade off how low they want their blood glucose against how much work they are willing to do and how many foods they’re willing to cut back or give up. They are adding to their risk, but, to me, quality of life is the most important thing.

Important note: Bringing blood glucose down by means of multiple drugs has NOT been shown to decrease complications much. Two huge studies, the ACCORD and ADVANCE trials showed this.

But people who manage to keep normal or near-normal numbers through healthy eating and living and intelligent use of medicines seem to live long, relatively healthy lives. They can even reverse type 2 or the complications of Type 1, even if they have spent years with elevated blood glucose before getting them under control. It’s almost never too late to get on track.

So my question is what are your target numbers? How high is too high for you? Does it make sense to aim for normal, non-diabetic levels, or is that just too demanding and unrealistic? If you had a newly diagnosed friend or relative, what would you tell him or her about glucose goals?

Want to learn more about blood glucose numbers? Read “What Is a Normal Blood Sugar Level?” and see our Blood Sugar Chart.

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

  • jim snell

    David: All I can relate to is my direct experience about how high is high. I have great discomfort about those folks arguing for numbers and averages that meet out of the factory brand new body working 110 per cent fine.

    Foer 30 years, I was all over, bad and rotting out. In last 5 years, my data shows that:

    once BG gets to 155 ( 6.9) and under – 6.4; the following happened:

    a) eyes cleaned up and no more hemorages on the retinas. Preciously bad.

    b) weight dropped, and need for large amounts of insulin boost dropped signifigantly.

    c) kidneys now stable and in good shape for a number of years and was on a 3 month watch upgraded to one a year.

    d) off the dam actos.

    As we are not steam engines that can go in for a complete rebuild periodically; our chemical plant ages and gets sloppy anad thus control is looser – wider swings and lower lows and liver grief. I do not see how we really get a older person back to the same numbers and swing of those numbers of a younger person and plant.

    Fingerprick caveman tools of 20% accuracy and 1 week unstable gronky cgms sensors technology are not sufficient to provide the window and control to run an older plant as if brand new.

    We still are in a search for the holy grail in medicine for the single vampire killing silver bullit – wooden stake rather than a a combined tuning stratagy of multiple hormones and meds; diet and exercise to fine tuning the body.

    We simply are not there yet.

    I truly wish folks promoting tigher numbers for diabetics whould have a more balanced open view of all the issues and not just use bossterism to push on things of questionable practical merit.

    Yes, this is an analog world and the larger the magnification, yes we can see all new worlds and issues but can we really absorb that now. The numbers on type 2 diabetics increase indicates we can barely get folks under 7.0 a1c never mind 5.0.

  • calgarydiabetic

    If 140 mg/dL or less at all times is necessary then high fat and low carb diets are a in the least highly desirable for diabetics and those on their way to diabetes. Also Diane Fennell’s article about high HDL being desirable supports that. I found in my case that eating a high fat diet including saturated fats(with the exception of trans-fats) improves HDL quite a bit without affecting LDL that much. Funny that the official doctrine is the opposite of this in spite of mounting evidence to the contrary.

  • jim snell

    calgarydiabetic adds more excellent valid comment.

    The fat in diet slows the digestion race as well and keeps spikes down.

    I agree.

  • Steve Speare

    One of my many diagnosed problems is Generalized Anxiety Disorder. Stress elevates my mg/dl close to 400, especially extreme stress. My daughter recently had surgery for cancer and my wife has been staying with her to help with the children. I didn’t feel like making a pot of coffee for one person so I used instant. The only instant we had was decaf. My morning finger-prick test dropped from 370 to 155! this has been holding true for almost a week now. It seems caffeine is one of my enemies. To hell with coffee!

  • JohnC

    I put in my vote to keep peak readings below 140 (7.8).

    Only a low carb. diet makes it easy enough to do (for me) and keep your blood sugar close to looking like a person without diabetes. The nice thing about this is that you can pretty much forget about fat intake (other than trans fat of course). You sort of live your life a couple hours at a time but you get very used to this (well most of the time 🙂

    It’s been several years since I started this approach and weight stays normal and complications (years in the making) have pretty much disappeared.
    (A1c from over 12 to just over 5)

    Did find it is important to know what your body is and how you need to approach your treatment… something too many doctors just don’t get — they seem to like the one size fits all approach.

  • DanE

    Any insight on how to control early morning near normal (86) or low reading (62)at 3am and then 7 am reading at 149. Any hints on how to control this from happening?

  • Lori Hamlin

    In response to DanE, what you are seeing is generally called “dawn phenomenon” and it is the result of the release of Cortisol at about 3 am. For me, it causes my blood sugar to rise between 6 am and 10 am. After that, it remains stable. But also in my case, even if I don’t eat a single bite, my blood sugar will rise from 80-90 to over 300 in those 4 hours. Obviously, I take insulin (I’m type 1) but my mother, who had Type 2, had the same problem. The analogs (Novalog and/or Humalog) work too fast to cover this, but a small dose of R works fairly well at preventing the blood sugar from rising. Discuss with your PCP.

  • John Bell

    Here’s my take on the whole BS (Blood Sugar) reading thing. If I maintain a decent food intake and exercise regularly, I really don’t care what my daily or even weekly ups and downs are. Sure, I’ll continue to test each day, but really the A1C pretty much tells the story. It is based on what’s been happening over a three month period. I have experienced the terror that the medical profession puts into the hearts and minds of diabetics, and the resulting discouragement that ensues, when they implore people to worry over their blood sugars readings several times a day. I believe that this is left over from concerns with Type I diabetics or insulin dependent Type II diabetics who really don’t have enough or any insulin and therefore have to adjust insulin to match carb intake and other things.

    I know that if I overeat, I’m likely going to have a high BS reading. Likewise, if I snack a lot at night, my morning BS is going to be higher than my average BS. So what?! It’s like saying that every breath you take or every glass of water may contain some carcinogenic substance. Yeah, we know that isn’t good, but should we stop breathing or stop drinking water? Some people get bent-out-of-shape about the particulars. Life is too short to waste so much time worrying about minutia. The answer is not to get all excited but to continually return to the moderate, balanced, lifestyle.

    I think that getting to and staying at 7.0 is a reasonable goal–for me. If I had my way, I’d drop most of the hair splitting experiments that deal with BS values. The article above shows clearly one thing. To be alive means that some sort of cell is going to die on a regular basis. Do we really have to nit-pick about a couple of decimal points on a A1C or a couple of points on a glucose reading. I personally, think not!!!!

  • H Rios

    I got interested on response from Lori. What is R?
    Thanks

  • FRANK

    IN LORI HAMLIN’S REMARKS, SHE STATED THAT ” A SMALL DOSE OF R WORKS FAIRLY WELL AT PREVENTING THE BLOOD SUGAR FROM RISING”. WHAT IS R?

  • David Spero RN

    “R” refers to “regular” insulin. This used to be the fastest acting kind, but now the analog insulins work much faster — too fast according to Lori.

  • Ferne

    I like John Bell’s response. Diabetes controls us every day and to not think about it all the time is great. I feel the doctors are trying to make more people diabetic with scare tactics. My husband’s now ex-doctor harped at him all the time – he is not diabetic – to the point when he went for his physical, the doctor only went on and on about diabetes and didn’t bother to do the physical so he knows nothing about the important things you find out from a good physical. Not the necessary blood tests and bodily tests. He gets a D- rating as a doctor.

  • Donald Roberts

    I don’t know what i am suppose to do. Before I had M.V.A., my level was between 140 &v190. After my wreck it shot up to between 200 & 290. I was left a paraplegic and now am developing full blown C.R.P.S., and my levels are in the 300dredsl Sometimes in the 400 levels. Once it was 598. I take metformin, a shot in the belly every morning of some kind of long acting insulin, and finger pricks and shots four times a day. And my levels are still out of sight. I read about how you body crumbles and folds every time your levels get out of the norm, but i don’t know what to do about it. I am in a nursing home and have nurses handling my meds and the kitchen handles my meals. I don’t snack between meals. My doctor is a good doctor, but doesn’t act over concerned about this aspect of my medical problems. WHY is my type 2 out of control???? I am in constant pain from the crps, but can not go to a pain specialist. I am so afraid of the crps getting out of control and going beyond the point of possible remission. Any way, I didn’t mean to bother you guys. I apologise.

  • Larry

    In reference to the article on ‘How high is too high!’ I read an article in a publication, of which, I can’t remember the name, that BS for some people can be higher than the traditional guidelines and not be a negative for the individual. I believe is arelated to the size of a person, ie weight, age, etc. My BS usually run in the 180-240 range and my AiC is 8.5. I know it is still high on the charts, but is there any evidence that the article is correct?

  • Michelle

    A good friend of mine is haveing extremely high level, she exercises eat a fairly good diet and takes meds but is still having high readings. What can she do to bring these down?

  • Anuj

    I am suffering through the same issue as DanE. (I am Type 1.) Sugar before sleeping in the night is fine. I even take ‘bed-night’ insulin – Mixtard 30 (earlier it was Mixtard 50) and if I wake up after 8-hrs, inevitably it’s high. If it’s 6-hrs, then it’s fine; means that I better take my morning dose of insulin quickly.

    I was under the impression that Mixtard has a 10-12 hr cycle. Besides it seems weird that when there’s no exercise (while sleeping) the absorption is fast. Or…it’s the ‘Dawn Phenomenon’ at work?

    I was following 180 as the PP level to aim for. 140 – boy, that’s going to be a tough one 🙂

    So…what’s the max level for fasting – not 120?

  • michele

    I have had diabetes now for almost 11yrs. i got it when i was pregnant with my son and never went away. i am now almost 47 yrs old. i am very hard on myself when comes to eating. i am only 137pds. not overweight at all(can afford to loose maybe 10) but never the less lately my blood sugars are high when i dont even eat bad things. the last test when i was at the doctor my Aic was 6.3 i know when i go in april it will be higher. why is this happening and especially when i didnt even eat high carbs or desserts. does your body change every 7yrs have anything to do with your insides changing in results to do with diabetes. please if you have any input let me know thanks signed frustrated diabetic

  • David Spero RN

    Michele, please ask your doctor if there might be some medical reason for your higher numbers, like an infection. Are you under some major stress? Also, are you getting your usual amount of activity?

    I have heard that you can make yourself crazy trying to keep numbers in the normal range. It might be better to have an A1c of 8.5% than to spend every waking minute worrying about what you ate and what your BS is now. However, if you can find a fairly simple, not too invasive way to get your numbers down, I think it’s worth it. This usually seems to be a low-carb way, although other diets have worked for some people.

  • Tricia Vandemark

    I was soooooo happy to read the post by John Bell! I have been diagnosed a type 2 diabetic 3 years ago and I worry constantly, every minute of every day about my numbers. The stress has made me a different oerson then i was. i used to be fun and have a great sense of humor, now all i do is cry and worry! I have been doing research from books and on the Internet and listening to different doctors, not to mention numerous dietitians……..ugh! They all contradict each other. I recently decided to do what John has done. I’m sick of this ruling my life! I will continue to exercise and eat as healthy as I can…..maybe splurge a little bit on special occasions. We are all going to die some day of something. If I die because of diabetes……..then so be it!
    Thank You John!

  • Mark N.

    I’ve seen enough diabetics with amputations and missing eyes to take the “diabetes be damned!” attitude. If you don’t take care of your b.g. levels, parts of your body will start dying off. Some of the doctors out there are very ignorant of diabetes. My initial A1C was over 11. I’m getting ready to get my A1C in a couple of days. I’d be shocked if my number is not under 6.5. Despite only 3 months past my initial diagnosis, my low carb diet(30-50 grams/day) has kept me consistently below 140. I’ve even stopped taking Glyburide because it was causing too low b.g. levels at night. I’d recommend people ask their doctors to see an endocrinologist for further help to get their b.g. under control. My doc has very little faith that people can control their b.g. level thru diet and exercise. It doesn’t have to be a struggle. Yeah…it sucks I can’t overeat on desserts any more but…such is my new reality. Best wishes to everyone.

  • MARY P, COLORADO

    GOSH WHERE DO I START? I HAVE BEEN D2 SINCE 2009. I HAVE NEVER HAD A NORMAL READING TIL I STARTED INSULIN 6 WEEKS AGO. WITHIN THESE YRS (2009-PRESENT) I HAVE GAINED AND LOST WT. FROM 135-210. RITE NOW I AM ON THE UP-ROAD TO WT. GAIN. WHEN I STARTED INSULIN I STARTED AT 10 UNITS, 30 DAYS I WAS UP TO 20. NOW I HAVE SWOLLEN FEET & LEGS FROM PRAVASTATIN. MY FEET & LEGS GO UP AND DOWN. INSULIN NOW AT 30 UNITS.
    I THINK THAT DIABETES IS AN ISSUE THAT SHOULD BE TREATED LIKE AN ADDICTION TO DRUGS OR ALCOHOL AND IN THE DIABETIC LIVES OF MANY BAD FOOD IS OUR ENEMY JUS LIKE DRUGS ARE TO A DRUG ADDICT AND ALCOHOLIC. THEREFORE, WE SHOULD HAVE OR SHOULD I SAY I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE A PLACE WHERE I CAN GO FOR REHAB FOR A FEW MONTHS JUS LIKE AN ALCOHOLIC OR DRUG ADDICT HAS TO GO FOR REHAB. WILL IT WORK? I THINK YES FOR ME IT WOULD.
    I KNOW THIS SOUNDS CRAZY BUT I/WE COULD DIE TOO. AND IT AINT SAFE FOR US TO BE DRIVING A CAR OR USING MACHINES WHEN OUR SUGARS ARE HIGH.
    IF I HAD THE MONEY TO BUILD OR MAKE/START A REHAB FOR DIABETICS THAT JUS CAN NOT GET A HANDLE ON THIS LIKE MYSELF I WOULD DO IT ASAP.
    PLEASE CAN SOME ONE GIVE ME FEED BACK ON THIS…
    I WOULD BE SO GREATFUL TO HEAR OTHERS OPINION.
    THANKS, MARY P.

  • Carol

    I just began testing my blood in the mornings. I am Type 2, on Metformin once a day (500 mg) and my very first fasting test the number was 160. I have no idea if that is dangerously high or not. The nurse told me about low blood sugar levels, but not how to handle high ones. Also what is this Dawn Effect or Dawn Phenomenon and how do I handle it? I’m not a big eater and usually do not eat after 9:00 pm.

  • David Spero RN

    Mary in Colorado — I don’t think there are any such retreat camps, at least not any that ordinary people could afford. Please try to find a diabetes support group in your area. If your doctor’s office doesn’t know of one, search online for “diabetes support groups Colorado.” Also, see my article, “Can Type 2 Diabetes Be Reversed“?

    Carol, you can get answers about the dawn phenomenon on our site by using the search function. A fasting glucose level of 160 is too high, but not “dangerously high” in the short term. You have time to fix this.

    You are also on a very low metformin dose. Ask your doctor about taking another tab at night.

  • Pat

    I have been diagnosed as a type 2 diabetic and am taking 1000mg of metformin before breakfast and dinner. Testing upon rising I am averaging 112 – 125 and 2 hrs after each meal, I have been averaging 110 – 140. Are these numbers high for someone taking 1000mg of metformin twice a day?

  • Mandy

    My dr just told me I am borderline diabetic, with a fasting glucose level of 100. I checked it again this morning before eating and it was 125. I am 38, weigh 138. I have not been sleeping well the last couple of months, maybe 4-5 hours per night, and am always wide awake at 3 am. Been busy and stressed and a bit of anxiety creeping in.

    Is 120 a high fasting level? I read on another sight that sometimes your levels can spike over night causing your body to become alert and making sleep difficult. Any suggestions? Am I just over thinking this?

    Thanks

  • Christopher Sevillano

    I am a type 1 diabetic and have been grossly unman-aged for about 6 years. I recently started taking care of myself and keeping my sugar under 200. But this morning I took 20 Lantus which is normal and 15 novolog to cover my high of 271 and breakfast, which was small bowl of Oatmeal with a handful of raisins and cinnamon. 2 hours later it rose to 302 and I wanted to exercise but I can’t due to my glucose levels. What should I do to lower it so I can continue to exercise? They say not to if its over 250.I’m a 5’9″ 200 Lbs.

  • David Spero RN

    Pat and Mandy,

    Both of you have glucose numbers in the prediabetic range. There are a number of things you can do to bring them down. My favorites are exercise, vinegar, bitter melon, and cinnamon. Eating very little refined carbohydrate will also help.

    Christopher, your numbers are too high. I would talk with your doctor or a diabetes educator, or read more to find out how to bring them down. Exercise whenever you get the chance. You might want to change your diet — probably with less carbs.

  • Leslie

    I was diagnosed with type 2 about 7 weeks ago. My a1c was 8.5my fasting was 233. I have been trying to control numbers by diet and weight loss. Following ADA recommendations on diet. Finding that even so, my numbers are higher than should be. My average for past 30 days is 167. I am in normal range for weight(136). But im sure i could lose 10 lbsmore. Family hx of type 2(mother has it. ESRD and on dialysis) .so i know where it can lead if my levels dont go down. Had gestational diabetes 17 yrs ago. How long should i wait before starting with oral med?Also, my numbers are almost always high in the morning. Whether i have a late night snack or not. Anywhere from 140-200. How much can genetics factor in control of diabetes?Just want to do all I can without meds. Thank you.

  • Derrick G

    People with diabetes should not be eating carbs. You want to manage your diabetes? Give them up. Period. I know life sucks and we want to be able to enjoy our addictions like the rest of normal society but the only real way to do that completely without risk is perfectly timed insulin injections to ideally make sure our blood sugar does not rise above 140mg/dl.

    I suppose people could use 180 mg/dl if they are type 1 since type 1 is so much harder to control.

    However eating oatmeal as a type 1 diabetic and letting one’s blood sugar spike into the 300’s is simply not acceptable. A person should be eating scrambled eggs cooked in olive, canola oil, or butter instead.

    Cholesterol will improve, blood sugar will go down, you will be healthier. The food guide pyramid and the ‘carbs are healthy’ mentality put out by the government is simply not applicable here.

  • Robert Schneider

    I went in to Doc’s office for pre surgery clearance which consisted of urine and ekg well as they were looking at ekg they checked urine and said we need to do a BS check and according to them level was 300 needless to say now on metformin 500mg once a day for first week and then twice a day from then on for now. They are letting me have surgery but afer that I know everything has to change. How hard is it?

  • joseph

    i had my sugar levels under control for about 2 year with the help of junuvia, diet and exercise, then they slowly started creeping up into the 150 180 levels in the morning. i was so discouraged so i took matters into my hands and went off all meds, this included crestor for colesterol and junuvia for sugar. not much happened. then i read an article about dairy and how it can affect your sugars and colesterol so badly. six weeks with hardly no dairy, fasting morning at 125. i feel better too. all the meds the doctors put you on seem to cause more problems than the original problem.

  • monique

    DOCTOR TOLD ME I HAVE DIABETES BUT SINCE THEN I HAVE TESTED MY BLOOD SUGAR TWICE A DAY IT HAS NEVER GONE OVER 120 AND THAT IS AFTER I HAVE HAD LUNCH OR DINNER DURING THE DAY I TEST AND IT HAS BEEN READING IN THE 80’S NO MORE THAN 98 I AM JUST CONCERNED DO I REALLY HAVE DIABETES OR WAS IT A FLUKE READING PLEASE HELP WITH SOME ADVISE.

  • David Spero RN

    Robert,

    Don’t panic. You’re in the right place and there’s no rush. Look through this site, or ask to see a diabetes educator to get started. Get a book and check some other sites. It’s a serious challenge, but you can do it.

    Monique,

    Your numbers are not in the diabetic range or even the prediabetic range. I’d say keep up with what you’re doing and don’t worry. Maybe tell your doctor about your concerns.

    Joseph,

    Keep up the good work! It’s great that you got off meds and your glucose levels are better. Let’s get them down a bit more — 125 is still a bit too high. Have you checked your postprandial (after-meal) glucose levels?

  • David Spero RN

    Leslie,

    The ADA diet is not a good one for most people with diabetes. Too many carbs. Consider the diets in my article “‘Reversing’ Type 2 Diabetes: Can It Be Done?” on this site. Your morning blood glucose levels might be helped by metformin at night, or by vinegar at bedtime, but you should work with your doctor on that if possible.

  • Sean

    I’ve been a type 1 for 3 years. I initially drove myself crazy worried about Blood Glucose. I was checking myself 20 plus times a day, constantly worries about my sugar dropping too low, and running out of strips before I could order more…which only increased my anxiety. I switched to low carb. I shoot for 20 or less carbs per meal. This has made my blood sugar more manageable…at the very least, I have less anxiety. I still wish my control was better than I have, something I will continue to work on. My biggest problem is cutting myself off at a good time in the evening…if my blood sugar is not at an ideal level before bedtime no amount of fast acting insulin will bring it normal…even if I get up every three hours. It will stay like that until I am up and moving. I know my doctor would want me to take a long acting insulin…which will only cause me anxiety (when I did take it, their prescribed dose of lantus made me see purple spots…I somehow had the presence of mind to check my BG…the meter only said “Low”) That experience kind of scared me. Novolog is predictable. 3 hrs after my dose it has done all it is going to do. I can relax. Worrying about hypoglycemia 24/7…putting that off as long as I can.

  • A. Russo

    “Keeping normal numbers may require extraordinary effort. It may require very low carbohydrate intake. It may not be possible for you.”

    I suggest you read the books by Furhman, Barnard, and “Seale, House, and Newman”. I am not saying it isn’t challenging but with the appropriate changes in lifestyle a greater degree of control of blood glucose is possible than many people would believe. Of course there will always be exceptional cases but Furhman’s book presents some specific cases of insulin-dependent people who had poorly controlled glucose for years who were able to get their sugar under control and drastically decrease their insulin in a matter of weeks by applying his recommendations. It isn’t easy, but it is relatively simple and the results are almost unbelievable.

  • Lorraine

    I have a 7 year old who was recently diagnosed as type 1 (bg when we went to the hospital over 800 and dka). We’ve lowered his carbs dramatically since coming home from the hospital 2 months ago which has resulted in much lower insulting dosages (honeymoon?) and him generally feeling better. My question is regarding ketones. Is it ok for him to have a trace of ketones? He eats lots of meat now. He also eats veggies but not as much as he does meat. I smell the acid smell on his breath fairly often. I know the endo doesn’t like that but there are other things the endo says that I don’t agree with (like eating margarine not butter and that birthday cake is fine as long as we cover it with insulin). Any advice? Do any of you on a low carb diet have ketones? Obviously, I want to make sure he’s able to grow and gain weight adequately.

  • Lia terblanche

    Hi! I have been a diabetic for over 7 years now and i am 17 years old.. I give up! I seriously cant do this anymore.. My sugar has never been stable and my average is 10.9.. I cant control it. I have been to many different doctors and no one can help me. I know that i am responsible for myself and the manangeing of this illness but i have no time or motivation. I was also on a pump for a year, wich only made this worse. I am not saying that i am innocent but i find it extremely hard to do everything at the right time when it is needed.. Please help me..

  • Sally

    I’m a little confused with the numbers. What is a good target range for fasting, immediately after eating, 2 hours after eating and bed time? I read that it’s good to have blood sugars when going to sleep around 140 for sugars levels not to be too low in the morning. Is this true or is each person different of how fast sugar levels drop?

  • acampbell

    Hi Lorraine,

    The presence of ketones in your son’s urine is likely an indication that he’s not getting enough carbohydrate in his eating plan. When the body doesn’t get enough glucose from carbohydrate (food) sources, it starts to burn fat for energy. A by-product of this “fat burning” is ketones. It’s certainly understandable that you want to watch your son’s carb intake to help him manage his blood glucose levels. But carbohydrate is an essential nutrient and everyone, including children, needs some carbohydrate. Children need this nutrient for normal growth and development. Healthy carbohydrate foods, like fruits, whole grains, low-fat milk, and beans provide a whole host of other important nutrients, as well, that your son won’t get from eating mostly vegetables and meat. My suggestion is to meet with a dietitian who has experience working with children who have diabetes. He will review your son’s food intake and work with you and him to come up with a more balanced, but still healthy, eating plan. Perhaps the endocrinologist can recommend someone for you. You can also contact your local American Diabetes Association office for names of dietitians in your community.

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Lia,

    It sounds like you are really hurting and scared now. That’s understandable in your situation!

    But you’re not doing that badly for 17 years old. This is a really hard age to manage diabetes, because of hormones and because of all the craziness of being 17. Don’t panic. This will get easier.

    The best thing you could do is get some more help. Is there a Type 1 diabetes support group near you, or can you connect with one other person your age who is going through this? Perhaps a local diabetes clinic or your doctor can help you find someone, or you can advertise on the Internet. Perhaps your parents can be more helpful if you tell them what you need from them.

    Don’t be perfectionist about this. Have a goal of bringing your numbers down gradually. Be aware there will be many slipups, and a slip is not a disaster. There are probably things you could do better to manage your diabetes. But my priority
    for you is that you get some help and stop beating yourself up.

    David Spero RN

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Sally,

    Target numbers depend a lot on the individual. Ideally, fasting should be under 100 and two hours after meals should be below 140. But these goals may not be realistic for you — you kind of have to decide for yourself (OK to ask for help from doctor or diabetes educator, of course).

    Assuming you are Type 2, I don’t think there is any reason to run a glucose of 140 at bedtime. If you’re not using night time insulin, there’s no reason you should go low overnight.

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Lorraine,

    I think it’s OK for adults to run some ketones on a low-carb diet, but I’m not sure about kids. I asked our diabetes educator Amy Campbell to answer this, and I think she will soon.

  • patricia

    OK i don’t have diabetes so my doctors says but today i feel really shaky so i check my blood sugar and it was 135 should i be concerned.

  • David Spero RN

    Patricia,

    If your fasting (before you ate anything) glucose level was 135, you have reason to be concerned. If it was 135 after eating, that is not a problem. Check a fasting glucose level tomorrow morning.

  • Kerry

    Eating smaller meals, eliminating between meal snacks, eating a lite dinner early and no evening snacks at all
    helped me. I was 329 now average fasting bg is 90. I eat meat, eggs and vegetables with a little dairy, occasional berries, and a few nuts. I walk about 1/2 hour or 1 hour a day. Took 6 months and no meds.

  • Michael

    I am a #2 diabetic and i am currently taking Januvia 100 mg once a day. After i eat a small meal, my sugar reads from the 106 to 175 range. My A1C was 6.9.I would like to get these levels lower, but i do not know what i should do.?I do not drink or smoke and my weight is ok @ 170 lbs.I guess i will cut out ALL breads, potatoes and pasta and see if that helps and Also no sugar.

  • David Spero RN

    Michael, I agree with your plan. Just plan what you will eat instead of the grains and potatoes and sugars.

  • Marie

    I have diabetes 2. My level is 6.6 if I eat fruit goes to 7. I cant eat fruit myself? I am not taking any medication.

  • Olivia lashambae

    My A1c is 8.5 would like to get down to 7.0/6.9 need the help

  • LARRY VAN BUSKIRK

    My Glucose level was 200 I felt terrible so went to the ER . I was told this was ” not bad” 500 was the panic number
    Is this correct??

  • Andrew

    Hoping someone can give me some insight. Sorry for the long post.

    A little over three months ago I got sick on vacation. The doctor drew blood and as a side note told me my A1C was 7.0. I now know this was probably due to a serious tooth infection I had for about 5 months as well as dropping off a low carb diet and eating 600++ carbs a day for the next week or so while on vacation…and I’m not talking 600++ of “good” carbs. Being overweight and having type 2 in the family I took this as a wake up call and jumped in head first to get things where they should be. Three months and lots of research and testing later I am at a good place based on diet alone. I have been healthy low carb (more chicken/pork/fish over red meat) and lost about 30lbs (20 or so more to go). My feeling is if I eventually need med’s or an official diagnosis I want to hold off as long as possible so I am motivated to continue to do the right thing. Using an at home A1C test I have steadily dropped to 5.8% (I double test to confirm “accuracy”). My before dinner BG is about 85 and 1 and 2hr after dinner is never more than 120 and usually in the 90’s…granted I don’t eat more than 25-100 “healthy” (green) carbs per day.

    Now the question which I can’t seem to find an answer. After three good months I decided I needed to test myself. I had a big bagel for breakfast. My 1hr was 175 and my 2hr was 146. A few hours later back to 85. I’m thinking that was ok so I wanted to do another test. Last weekend I ate a staple of my old diet (when I was not low carb dieting), about 3/4 of a bag of hard pretzels (250+ carbs in 30 minutes). 2 hrs later 280…2 more hours…214…2 more hours (and dinner)126…2 more hours…71 (as low as I’ve ever been). I occasionally use my wife as my control subject but I don’t want to put her through eating that many carbs. The question is…can a non-diabetic person deal with that many carbs that quickly? What are your thoughts? Also…why did I drop so low 8 hours later (no booze involved)? Any help would be GREATLY appreciated!!!!!

  • David Spero RN

    Olivia, You can and should get that A1C down. Try reading my article on reversing Type 2 diabetes by clicking here.

    Larry, a glucose of 200 over a long period is enough to make you feel pretty bad, but not ER bad. Something else must have been going on. If you’ve not been diagnosed with diabetes, you might want to be checked out.

    Andrew, you’re at a point where your diabetes is completely controlled as long as you don’t tax your system with refined carbs. Yes, a non-diabetic person could handle those pretzels, but you can’t. Maybe some day you will be able to, but perhaps not. The reason sugar dropped so low is probably that your phase 2 insulin response was still in overdrive when the pretzels were gone. This is classically what happens with refined carbs and why they should be avoided by anyone with diabetes or at risk for it.

  • Andrew

    David…thank you for your answer. I was hoping to hear even a “normal” person could overdose on refined carbs and go that high but in the back of my mind I knew otherwise. I’m creating a “poison” list of items that just are not worth eating and pretzels has zoomed right to the top of the list. I also appreciate your information about the 71 reading. I read a study regarding 1st and 2nd phase response and it seems my 1st phase is not up to snuff. Hopefully if I stay on track that will improve with time. Thank you again!!!

  • David Spero RN

    Andrew,

    Quantities are important too. You probably have enough phase I response to handle one pretzel. Just not a whole bag. But for long-term recovery, avoiding them completely is probably best.

  • Andrew

    David…you are dead on with your prediction. I reviewed my testing/food log and about 7 weeks ago after having some stomach issues which I thought may have been due to my low carb diet (they were not…I was taking WAY too many probiotics…LOL). I ate a few hard pretzels and a bag of “healthy” microwave popcorn thinking that may help the problem. I estimated it at about 150 carbs. My 2hr # was 126.

    Pretzels will stay on the poison list. As much as I love them I would rather have the occasional peach or bagel than a bunch of pretzels. It has become clear that living with diabetes is all about making choices. Choices on what to eat, what to drink, supplementation, and exercise. I am just trying to find my balance so I may live as “normal” a life as possible. I’ve treated my body badly for 46 years and it deserves a break.

    I really appreciate your help and the information you provide/blog. The most frustrating part of the last few months is the difficulty in finding reliable and consistent information regarding options to deal with this head on without having to have DIABETIC stamped on my medical record and ending up on the drug path. I am not going to go on a long tirade about the medical establishment and diabetes…but I could. I don’t know if I can say this but I just downloaded your book and I’m really looking forward to reading it. Again, and I can’t say it enough…THANK YOU!!!

  • Johnny Onions

    I eat whatever I want, pretty much whenever I want to. Carbs or whatever. Pizza, bread, bagels, pretzels, chips, cookies, onion rings – all in moderation. I do NOT pig out on them, but I don’t deny myself either. I am a nutritionist’s nightmare. Had Diabetes for 14 years now. I take Humulin U-500 insulin 2x a day, and I’m in my 40’s. I refuse to use a pump. My last 2 A1Cs were 5.9 and 6.1, which is right where my doc wants them. I’ve also lost 75 pounds in the last year. I exercise daily. I have cut my insulin intake by 75% over the last 2 years. My highest readings tend to be about 180 after meals, which they usually don’t get that high, but I also get hypoglycemic fairly often, which is being addressed by my continuing reduction in insulin. I don’t graze or snack much….I tend to stick to my 2 meals per day. I refuse to be miserable about what to eat or not eat, and I refuse to inconvenience myself counting carbs or whatever forever. I do test my BG 4 or more times per day. Food that’s “bad” for you tastes too good to go without, in my opinion. I mean, we COULD all survive on a tasteless green paste made from vegetable products (mashed peas and kale?), truth to be told. We could call it Soylent Green, but it wouldn’t be made from people! Sounds delicious. Well, maybe to some. But that’s just me and the choices I make. I’m certainly not telling anyone to do things the way I do. To each their own. I am under medical care and see my doc 4x per year with complete labs. We work closely together in the management of this, even though I don’t necessarily eat like a medical professional would recommend. Seeing a good doc is very important.

  • Andrew

    Johnny,

    It’s great that your numbers are so good, you are losing a lot of weight, exercising and using less insulin. It seems your body is starting to “heal”. I think diet and exercise are the largest component for most people in managing Type 2.

    Let me ask you this question: If you could go back before you were diagnosed and your doctor said, “Hey, we caught this early. You need to exercise and lose weight, limit your pretzels, chips, pizza, french fries and baked potatoes etc… to a small amount a couple of times a month and eliminate soda and sugary drinks and a few other things. On the other hand you can eat all the pork, chicken, fish, red meat, eggs, bacon, sausage, cheese, salads, avocados, green veggies, and even nuts, fruit and berries in some moderation. You can even continue to drink most beers, wines, bourbon, scotch, and other booze etc… in moderation (in fact they lower your BG). If you do this you won’t have to give yourself a shot twice a day (or more), and you won’t need other drugs…hopefully for a long time. Plus you can keep your feet and your eyesight (among other things).”

    Would you have made the changes?

    I gotta admit I probably wouldn’t have listened…especially about the exercise which I hate and still don’t do. BUT…I am needle phobic and the thought of injecting myself twice a day for life scares the @#$$ out of me a heck of a lot more than giving up or minimizing my consumption of a few foods. Strangely, I’m OK with pricking my finger 4 times a day. 🙂

    I arrived at the conclusion 3 years ago that the food I was eating was bad for me and was literately killing me. My weight skyrocketed and I was having stomach issues which I’ve never had no matter what I ate. Additionally, I was having other problems which are now mostly gone. On Jan 1 2011 I made the decision to eliminate all fast food, all soda, and french fries. I dropped 20lbs in 6 months with no other changes and still ate all the other @#$@# except those items. I could probably go to the doctor and get a prescription for Metformin and go back to eating all the @#$@# I ate before…but why? The @##% food caused other problems beyond just increased BG.

    This weekend I smoked ribs, sausage and a pork shoulder…I did such a good job with seasoning (no sugars) I didn’t need BBQ sauce other than a vinegar/hot sauce blend for the chopped pork. For the most part I don’t feel like I’m giving up anything and I do not count carbs. I simply watch (and know) what I’m eating and pay attention to how it affects my BG and my weight loss goals. I eat a massive Cobb salad with blue cheese dressing for lunch multiple times a week. I have eaten out many times in the last 3.5 months, steak houses, seafood, I went all out at a wedding (including a little desert) and even Thai food. I am simply careful of what I eat and make choices to eat sides like grilled asparagus rather than fries. No big deal…I still had the ribeye and the mussels in wine and garlic (just no bread to soak up the sauce). Let me think…needle in my gut so I can eat the fries and some pie for desert or grilled asparagus and a cappuccino for desert. Thank you but I’ll skip the needle appetizer. 🙂

    I’ve been at this 3.5 months and my A1C has dropped from 7.0 to 5.4(Saturday). I’ve dropped 30lbs in that time. I hope to get to around 5.0 and drop another 25lbs (or a little more). I may be forced to start exercising to get there. 🙂 YES…I miss some of the foods…but if I keep doing what I’m doing and lose the rest of the weight I should be able to add some things back in limited quantities on occasion…as long as my #’s stay on track and I don’t gain weight.

    In the last few months I’ve done an incredible amount of research (literally hundreds of hours), I’ve talked with Type 2 friends, I found that 2 of 4 of my grandparents were Type 2 and 2 of 4 had heat disease (among other serious problems). What I’ve determined is there are different paths to deal with T2. My best case goal is to “cure” it where I can eat almost anything in moderation. I’ll call it a managed cure since I won’t go back to eating all the @#$@# foods again. I mean really…who need to eat a package of Oreo’s, Doritos, or pretzels in one sitting let alone a large pizza or a burger, hot dog and jumbo fries? It sickens me just to think of it. My worst case goal is to simply hold off needing drugs for as long as possible and I am terrified I will need to give myself insulin shots.

    I do envy some of the foods you eat but I won’t medicate myself just so I can eat them. I hope you keep getting better and needing less insulin. I wonder if you would still need insulin if you minimized the intake of some of those “bad” foods?
    Good Luck Johnny!!!

  • john pocock

    i was diagnosed with type 2 about 5 years ago.
    i take metformine 2 x 500mg twice a day. i monitor twice a day morning just before breakfast and just before bed. i use a bayer contour meter. my reading’s are of the scale the highest has been so hi the mater alarm goes of and just reads high..
    readings as follows
    for a week period.
    28.9 mmol
    25.4 ” ”
    23.6 ” ”
    27.7 ” ”
    23.4 ” ”
    19.9 ” ”
    21.4 ” ”
    25.5 ” ”
    30.6 ” ”
    29.7 ” ”
    19.8 ” ”
    19.6 ” ”
    20.6 ” ”
    19.8 ” ”
    20.1 ” ”
    25.2 ” ”
    24.5 ” ”
    32.2 ” ”
    28.1 ” ”
    22.5 ” ”
    28.4 ” ”
    21.9 ” ”
    24.2 ” ”
    you get the idea.. i suffer with shoulder pain and tingling in my finger tips on the right side, also spots seem to take for ever to clear up. i have found silver plasters help. and just lately my gums have started oozing puss, and i am very into dental care brushing mouth washes ect..
    during the day i can suddenly feel sleepy for an hour or so. it seems im falling to bits day by day
    Question: what do you think medication i should be on to bring sugars down, i have changed my diet i dont drink any more … saying that when i used to drink i felt better the next day and my sugar levels would be in the 14 to 16 range mmol
    please advise any suggestions would help

  • David Spero RN

    Hi John,

    As you suggest, these numbers are way too high. (For those who don’t know, you convert a reading in mmol/l to the American mg/dl by multiplying by 18. So a reading of 20 mmol/l = 360 mg/dl, a bad number to have for a fasting blood glucose.)

    In my opinion, you should follow this up with your doctor immediately. There could be something wrong with your meter or the way you are doing the test. If the meter is giving good information, you should be on a different medication, possibly insulin.

    You say you have “changed your diet,” but perhaps you could do a lot more in that direction, especially reducing carbohydrates. Please get help. Make this your top priority.

  • Natalie Zey

    Lorraine (and others)-

    Your post touched on something I have dealt with, with my 22 month old T1D angel. My husband and I differed on our desires to treat our son… I wanted low carb, control, strict, mostly whole foods (60 carbs or less/day) while the hubby wanted to do 150/day but he never fully explained why. So, at first (since I do meals) we were doing the low carb thing for 3 months… And, for those three months our son never grew, never grew taller or gained an ounce, lost 2 lbs in fact. He also lacked the energy and enthusiasm he used to have. His spirit started to wilt. He would have those trace ketones and I would see him actually lose muscle mass (I stare at this little guy often) when he had ketones. But… the numbers would be good. Hum…

    Then I decided to listen to my husband, who is a brilliant man in many other capacities, and did 120 – 150 carbs. I hate when he’s right, well, not so much that, but I dislike being wrong. Our son immediately grew… taller, bigger, but most importantly grew back the spirit he used to have. You want to know when he has the best numbers..? When he sees his grandma, when he goes to the park and runs, when he exercises and when he has a day where he laughs A LOT with his two brothers. I kid you not I have tracked it and the days he laughs the most and moves and plays and eats are the days he has the best numbers.

    I am still in the learning process with this and his numbers are all over the place and I get very frustrated with that damn finger prick that takes too much f-ing blood to begin with, but my two cents are make your child laugh, make him smile, make her move, make her live well, play well, learn well. We have a very very important role as parents of T1D kids because we have to train them to care for themselves and live their lives well and well means HAPPY and healthy. His numbers may be higher with dad’s approach, but he’s growing in amazingly positive ways.

    Natalie Z
    ps. I will be pushing the low carb thing once he becomes a man just not while he’s growing.

  • David Spero RN

    Natalie,

    Thank you for sharing this beautiful and instructive story. Wishing your family long and happy life!

  • Jasper2

    I am 71 and now weigh 175 lb at 6′ 0″.

    I was diagnosed as D2 about 3 years ago with fasting glucose ranging from 130 to 155 over six months. I went to diabetic education and they wanted me to eat far more carbs than I thought wise. Instead, I went on a reduced calorie diet (pretty easy on low carbs) and lost about 30 pounds. Gained about 10 of them back over several months, but am pretty stable now. I do go “off the wagon” on diet occassionally at a nice restaurant and suffer guilt afterwards, but it hasn’t really affected my morning fasting glucose.

    My excercise consists of walking several miles every day…sometimes as far as 7 miles but usually more like 3.

    My doctor reluctantly put me on 1000 mg of metformin after evening meal. I heard that it can’t hurt, and it’s cheap. Haven’t convinced my doc, but he continues to renew my scrip for it.

    Here is my question: It seems nearly impossible for me to get my fasting glucose under 110 or so. I do not test my PP glucose regularly but it is usually around 130 when I do.

    However, my A1c is reliably 5.1. Is the 5.1 more important than fasting glucose?

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Jasper,

    I think anyone with an A1C of 5.1 at age 71 has better things to worry about than diabetes. You might be able to lower the fasting glucose by taking the metformin at bedtime instead of after dinner, or with a spoonful of vinegar at bedtime. But you have a very healthy lifestyle and excellent postprandial numbers. You’re OK.

  • Beverly Bailey

    had a low insulin level of 1.1, glucose 88 and A1c 5.7, I know this means pre diabetic. I have been checking my sugars fasting anywhere from 80 -100 non fasting 140- 166. I have been having spells of feeling shaky, blurred vision, fatigue with high and low sugars any advice please

  • David Spero RN

    Beverly,

    You should see a doctor about this — 1.1 is a very low insulin level. I’m impressed that your blood glucose levels aren’t higher than they are. But the symptoms sound very much like diabetes and should be addressed.

  • Gary

    If I could convince any overweight/obese/diabetic/prediabetic . . . to do anything, it would be to NOT delay starting on Metformin when insulin resistance rears its ugly head. (Especially) in combination with a low carb diet and exercise (especially resistance training), it has been proven to ward off diabetes, help you to lose weight, and to dramatically lower blood sugar levels. It also has anti-cancer qualities, raises HDL, and is a product derived from plants known to treat diabetic symptoms since the middle ages. The side effects are mild and fleeting for most people, unless one is an alcoholic/has kidney problems.

    I only wish I had not had the attitude that I didn’t want to “go on a pill” 7 years ago when my MD told me I was pre diabetic. I actually agonized over it, and denied the situation for years, until DN in my feet woke me up, and viagra stopped working.

    Now, everything is under control, and the burning in my feet has almost completely subside, my ED is greatly improving, and I am feeling better than I have in years.

    I thank God for the folks that brought Metformin to us. I believe it is literally adding may healthy years to my life. If, after my weight loss, diet, exercise can return me to completely normal numbers, I will STAY on it.

    Good luck to every one.

  • Gary

    BTW, Andrew and Jaspar? You guys f’ing ROCK! I still have about 20 lbs to go, and can’t quite believe that my LC diet is going to get me there without starving, but THE SCALES DON’T LIE!

  • Pradeep Dasgupta

    My age is sixty four years . I observed that though I am not diabetic still my fasting blood sugar level is higher than pp blood sugar level. Please provide reasons behind this p-henomenon

  • Wayne

    The more doctors I see the more confused I become. When first diagnosed as type ii, I was told to keep morning BS to 180 or under. The diabetes school she sent me to told me to keep it below 150. I later saw an endocrinologist who told me to keep in between 80 and 120. Two hours after meals it should be under 200. If not, shoot Humalog.

    My A1C is 7%

    This is medical science?

  • James Crabtree

    On the diabetes sites I read I have seen no mention of the connection between allergies and high blood glucose levels. Allergies cause stress (DUH!) which results in the release of cortisol, the stress hormone. Cortisol causes an increase in glucose, a necessary weapon in the fight against stress/inflammation. No problem if the allergy is contained right away, but long term allergies (chronic high cortisol) result in several problems; high blood pressure and high glucose being only two.
    I tested at 6.8 on an a1c in Jan and was told that this confirmed diabetes. The doc wanted to put me on metformin. I refused, saying that I would prefer we treated my allergies first to see what happens. The doc reluctantly agreed. (Had never even considered allergies as a cause for high glucose.) When the allergies were treated the decrease in glucose was IMMEDIATE! No more high fasting glucose and within about 6 weeks my a1c was at 5.2.

    Cortisol, as important as it is in the “fight or flight” scenario can cause (or is directly related to) high glucose, high blood pressure, aromatase exhibition (resulting in low testosterone/high estrogen and the complications of such), microalbuminurea, neuropathy (which can be misidentified as diabetic related), high cholesterol, and the list goes on. Oh, yes, also poor weight management!

    No, not everyone’s high glucose is because of allergies. But you don’t know unless you test. Each symptom can be treated by a separate medicine. Or, you can find out what the cause is and treat that! Then ALL of tour problems might be resolved.

    Specialists too often have tunnel vision and only recognize factors that fall withing their specialty. Learn to read; learn to think; and take charge of your own health! The life you save may be your own!

    • Dar

      I’m curious as to what they did to treat your allergies? I have several minimal food allergies as well as seasonal allergies…..I’m on Zyrtec daily as well as Benadryl.

  • Sue Policicchio

    I am on a pump. My A1C is 5.5 I take 28 units of insulin/day, but my evening and morning BG readings have slowly crept up. Evening -125-140, AM 140s -160s. This bothers me a lot, since I faithfully count carbs and measure portion sizes. My ophthalmologist says have two little bleed in my right retina. Now my doctor wants me too cut back on daily insulin – says I am overdosing. I am scared to do so, considering the retina bleeds and the high evening and AM readings. Any suggestions?

  • ruth gold

    I had an epidural this afternoon and when I got home
    about 8pm my sugar had gotten up to 401 and at
    10pm it went down to 360. I gave myself 80 units of
    Lantus total between 8pm and 10pm.

    My question can I go to sleep with 360?? Is it safe or
    should I wait until the number goes down to 300??

    I am not giving myself anymore Lantus (80 is my max)

    Please advise what I should do.

    Thank you.

    Ruth

  • PJ

    Today I had a deep joint injection at 10 am. and my sugar was 121 when I went in I had 2eggs and toast for lunch at 2:30pm
    I tested again at 4pm it was at 491 what happened? It’s now 8:45. And it 475.

  • Ester

    I have a 3 year old granddaughter who is diabetic and it is out of control. Her sugars run up to 500 daily and I can’t get straight answers from my son and daughter in law as to why it is so high. I ask them what did she eat or drink. When she is with me and she comes over in the morning her levels are high. And throughout the day I can watch her and get them down to a good normal level and she is ok. They are in the 100’s. Her skin is grayish color to it now and they say that it is not. They also said that her doctor said that if they get in the 200’s she is fine because she is still growing. Now, my son her father has diabetics and so do I, and I know what affects it has had on me because they were out of control and so was his. I have my sugars in control now so I am fine, but my concerns are for her. What can I do to help them more because they don’t want my advice or help nor do they want the other grandparents help. I think they may be in denial.

    • Freyja Lauritsen

      Continuous Glucose Monitor — Dexcom. My 9 year old daughter has been on it 4 years, has been type 1 since she was 15 months old. I would cut off my right arm to pay for a Dexcom if that’s what it took. It is a life changer. It alerts for lows, alerts for highs, wherever you want to set them. Wakes you in the night if she’s low, you see what’s happening to blood sugars every 5 minutes with a new reading. So there is no questioning her numbers 24/7. The accuracy is amazing and it is FDA approved in children now. Vibrates on the child to alert that she’s low to let her know, but not make her “stand out” — so she can participate in her care, too. And the big news is that it is now blue-tooth enabled to speak to an iPhone you would keep in her diabetes bag near her. It will then send the numbers out into the cloud and report them via the web on any iPhone. It is nothing short of amazing, life changing and has totally revolutionized type 1 care. Especially type 1 care in children. Eventually every pediatric patient that’s newly diagnosed in the major medical cities across the USA will leave the hospital with a Dexcom glucose monitor. There is no other way for parents to really see what is going on and to truly learn the absolute impact meals and foods, exercise, etc. has on a child. It takes stress away from the parents to have the insight it provides.

  • julia

    My Dr. Told me I was pre-diabetic at level of 128ml and A1c at 6.1. I have been monitoring my glucose levels from morning to night and levels range from randoms of 130 to 253. I used to weigh 110 lbs, now I weigh 152 lbs. Should I get another opinion to see if I am diabetic?

    • April

      Those are definitely diabetic numbers. Lower your carb intake to a low carb diet and they will come way down.

  • julia

    also I am a 54 year old women and is 5’2″

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Julia,

    Your numbers put you in the prediabetic range. IMO, You should treat yourself as if you had diabetes. Look at some of the self-care ideas on this site and pick somewhere to start.

  • julia

    Thank you David Spero. I know That I am prediabetic, so should I keep checking my glucose level daily or just leave it. I do walk and try to watch what I eat. I can’t seem to lose weight and that worries me. Also my tryglecerides are 453. Cholestoral levels finally went down,

  • Marcia

    I am really worried, that my a1c came to 5.7 and blood fasting at 88 – (for the past few months, i had been eating a lot more surgar/carbs and a lot of beers). This is the first time my AIC was so high – fasting blood sugar was always 70 and below. This morning after drinking a green Juice it was bs was 90. Am i prediabetic. I know I have to ramp up on my execise and change eating habits, cutting back on carbs etc. Advice please.

  • Pat2907

    I’m 63 and my fasting glucose was usually in the 90’s. The other day I was scheduled for blood work (I thought just for my cholesterol and liver panel, I didn’t know glucose was also one of the tests ordered). So I fasted starting at 8:00pm the night before. The next day I was on the phone for 6 hours straight with insurance people trying to sort something out…VERY upsetting and stressful. I rushed to the lab late that day to get the blood drawn, so ended up fasting for 19 hours. I was physically exhausted, drank little water all day and was really stressed. I think I also had sugary desserts the night before and was drinking lots of a sugary drink during the previous months. The fasting test result was 120. I’ve read that stress affects glucose levels, but also wonder if fasting for that long also had something to do with it, in addition to lots of sugar previous to that. I’m thinking (hoping) that all of that put my glucose readings over the top, since it was often in the upper 90’s anyway. I’m vegetarian, so it’s been really hard to eat a low carb diet, but I’m trying and hope in a few months the glucose will be under 100 again. Any feedback would be appreciated, especially how possible is it for the 19 hour fast, physical exhaustion and the stress factor to have actually caused the 20+ increase. Thanks

  • Benny

    For all of you confused diabetics out there I suggest that for tighter blood sugar control you educate yourself and take matters into your own hands. The best way to have great control IMO is a carbohydrate based formula. Sometimes your sugars get out of whack for no reason at all, that is the nature of the game, test often and know your correct numbers. Also, you will hear a ton of different numbers that are “normal” blood sugar. Everyone seems to tell you a different number. I know that for some reason my body loves to be around 130-140. I can go as low as 120 but anything under that im shaking and sweating and pale. Its just the way it is, im a large man if that makes a difference. Find the lowest number you feel best at and listen to your body thats where you should be.

  • julia

    hi there, 2 months ago I was put on Metformin. my A1C was 6.1, today I got checked now it is 6.3. isn’t this medicine supposed to lower blood sugar?

  • Rick

    I have been slowly losing weight through diet and exercise, I am on the highest dosage of metformin and my sugar regularly runs between 170 and this morning after breakfast 308. I have had it, I give up, I don’t care anymore. I am ready to die.

    • Raouf Habib

      Rick,

      It’s quite sad that you will give up, instead I think you have to find
      another food that will make you happy yet will not harm your body.

  • Summer Crisp

    I have got flagged on my test so I started to test every day hours after food it’s at 179-185 but today it’s in the 200’s in mornings it’s in the 100’s am I pre-diabetic or diabetic?

    • Finder01

      Summer, the answer to your question is most likely. However finding out before there is to much strain on your pancreas is very important. The studies that I’ve seen believe that it’s our over use and exhausting of our pancreas that leads to diabetes. Furthermore these studies also show how to rest and nourish our pancreas back to health, if cought early on.

    • Colin K Cote

      Diabetic…No sugar, no carbs, no corn syrup, no chain restaurants and plenty of water and exercise

    • testing

      How long after you eat do you test? You are supposed to test 1 – 2 hours after beginning a meal, not immediately.

  • Dallas Quinley

    Along with diet and excersice, you got to watch your food. No pop at all, no candy, no high calorie foods like chips. I got rid of dairy and went low carb. Dropped my sugar from 300 to 140. It has been staying around 140, so I think I will start monioring my mgs of sugar per day, to make sure they are not too high.

    • Gina Armstrong

      Low carb and you eliminated dairy? Unsalted butter has zero carbs and whole milk 3.5% has 12 carbs per cup.

  • Lynn Bush

    I had an a1c of 13..got it down to a7.4. Follow my diet. No soda..no bread..no sugars…watch starch and colorie and carbohydrate intake..excersize as much as I can. Now just all of a sudden my sugars will go between 375-745… No lower. I’m already on metformin, lantus and victoza and sliding scale of 15 units if need. But still will not lower. I feel week, dizzy, nauseated. But my Dr. just keeps increasing. Honestly I feel like I’m at deaths door. Went tier and the nurse says all we can do is sew your mouth shut but I assure everyone its not because I’m eating wrong or over eating. I have even lost over twenty pounds this last six weeks.

    • Sarah Luft

      If you don’t mind my asking, how many grams of carbohydrates do you eat per day, Lynn?

  • dawn burt

    I took a test last night around 12:15 a.m. and it was 315. I took it again at 7:15 a.m. and it was 351. Does this mean I have diabetes?

    • Freyja Lauritsen

      I have a daughter with type 1 diabetes. Yes, Dawn, you have diabetes and need to go see your doctor right now, if not the emergency room.

    • Mike Sylvia

      Yes, that is extremely high. Go see your doctor ASAP.

  • BH

    Im a 5’11/172lbs male. Last month, my doctor said I had a fasting glucose of 108. To be safe, he ordered a hemoglobin test, which came back normal. Then today, I had a screening via finger prick that read 132. The machine gave a system error and couldn’t read my other numbers for cholesterol. The nurse said I probably didn’t have enough for a sample for it to be accurate. Should I be concerned?

  • TJ Sledge

    type 2 diabetes is caused by the food industry putting empty carbs and chemicals in foods to keep you constantly hungry , this is same as big tobacco putting more nicotine into cigarettes to get people to buy more

    • Normal Guy

      Actually its caused by us eating them….own the disease.

  • isapien

    Wow.

    I appreciate the blunt factual tone here. I’ve been diagnosed as diabetic. My first reading was that fasting sugar should be below 130 and after meal 180. I seemed to be doing okay with minimal medication. If at that level, I’m suffering harm without realizing it, it’s really irresponsible for these numbers to be told to me when I should be aiming for lower numbers. Now I know I have to work harder. Not a comforting thought, but I’d rather know the truth.

  • isapien

    A fasting blood sugar of 169 is diabetic. At 120, you’d be diabetic. You should have, on average, a fasting blood sugar under 100. “Pre-diabetic” is described as 100-120, although the more I read the more it seems there shouldn’t be such a thing as pre-diabetes – it’s just diabetes, and damage is being done.

    Please see your doctor and start working on this.

  • Deb Spees-Strany

    Do not give up! I did the same thing and last year upon entry to a hospital, my A1C was 12.9. I suffered a massive heart attack and had quintuple open heart bypass surgery (CABG). YOU do not want this!! When you nearly lose your life, you realize how much you want to live. I now ride my bike 6 miles every day, I eat 1600 calories a day and try not to let stress overwhelm me ( I just walk away). In one year, my numbers are in the pre diabetic range (lost 60 pounds) and have 50 more to go. I mean it Rick – I thought I was a hopeless case and even after my heart surgery, I feel like, I am going to be fine as long as I fight the fight! USE Fitness Pal..(free app) . Best thing I ever did… I m not kidding Rick, you do not want to have open heart surgery… EVER…… Deb Stranahan
    .

  • Sam

    Hi, I am 65 years old male, weighs 150 lbs and Height is 5″8. I was diagnosed as type 2 diabetic on August 28, 2015 My reading on that day was 409 mg/dl. I was put on Metformin and Jenuvia. I brought my bg reading on September 5, 2015 around 120-130. This is the fasting reading–first thing in the morning. Then on Sept 13, I brought down my reading between 100-80mg/dl. And stays below 100 all day long. This morning 9/27 my reading was 88 mg/dl. My question is that Can diabetic be reverse? What can I do to reverse. What else can I do lower my BG level. Thanks for your kindness. Sam

  • proamerica

    I am 74 years young and was diagnosed as diabetic in April 2015. My A1C came back at 7.2 and my pseudo doctor(nurse FASB) immediately went to Metformin 500 3 times/day. Previously, she had prescribed Lisinopril 20 for high blood pressure, with no education as to it’s possible side effects. I went from zero nightly trips to urinate to 5-6 trips a night and became morose and had suicidal thoughts. With the Metformin prescription once again,no discussion just “take this as prescribed”.
    I had stopped taking the Lisinopril and gone low carb and exercise. My BP was 110-121/63-78 depending on the morning. Therefore, I never started the Metformin.
    Three months later, she tried to put me on a Statin and I asked about side effects. “Muscle pain and weakness are the main ones”. “You tried to kill me with Lisinopril and then Metformin(has the same side effects); now you want to add some pain and weakness. Remember, I have a bad back and hips with pain 24/7. Oh, you weren’t paying attention when I told you?” “Why are you being so contentious and aggressive?” (Yep, that was her response). “I don’t know, maybe, it;s because I’ve lost 16 pounds and, even with white coat, my blood pressure just checked in at 130/72; yet, you have had nothing good to say and just want to add another drug. By the way, I haven’t been taking the ‘killer’ drugs you prescribed.” With that, she went into a rant about the trouble she would be in with the insurance company if they found out and they may drop me. (You got it. The A-bomb threat).
    “Would you at least let us do a blood workup, so, you can see that you need these drugs? when we get the results you can just pick them up at the desk and don’t need to see me to discuss them since you are so good at analysis.”
    The results showed my A1C at 6.1 and my triglycerides down 58% from previous.
    I will see her highness in 2 months to get another blood workup or maybe, just see the nurse that draws the sample.She’s proof that medical professionals could care less about you unless they are making income from kickbacks and visits.

    • new doc

      find a new doctor!!!

  • fishman

    I am 42 years old and was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes last April after having a massive panic attack. My BG was 370 mg/dL and my A1C was 13, which means it had been that high for at least 3 months. I have since changed my diet, occasionally exercise (I should exercise every day but I don’t), and monitor my BG after waking up and after meals. (I use the TrueResult monitor. You can get it on Amazon for a very good price and the strips are pretty accurate and cheap) My doctor had me on metformin (1000 mg per day) and glipizide 5mg per day. I am now off of the metformin completely and my doctor is talking about taking me off of glipizide completely because my BG keeps dropping fairly low (in the 70’s sometimes). When I eat carbs, I always eat them with protein, and I only eat high quality carbs (beans mostly), and lots of veggies and leafy greens. If I reach even 110 mg/dL after a high carb meal, I walk stairs or walk fast outside, or do push-ups. Anything to get the muscles working. Even doing that for around 10 minutes will bring my BG back into the 80’s.

    My last A1C a few months ago was 6.7, and I am sure it is more like 5.7 now (almost normal). I still have to get it checked again in a few days, but every time I measure my BG level, it is usually in the 80’s and 90’s after fasting and spikes only as high as 140 after a high carb meal (which isn’t often). So I am pretty sure if you cut back on breads and other heavily processed carbs, eat more veggies and greens, exercise a little after each meal, you will be able to control your diabetes. Unfortunately, with beta cell damage, it may be even more difficult.

  • Gee Gee Monet Spartan (Gee Gee

    Knowing the doctors they would pronounce you diabetic and prescribe either Metformin or Insulin. Insulin seems to be their favorite to put folks on nowadays so be careful. Go on a low carb diet and exercise. Also do a cleanse to help purge the glucose faster with a Gallon of water, and a detox tea. I use Dandelion tea.

  • water

    drink lots of water and get some moderate exercise – even walking for five to ten mins at least once a day. it should help

  • Mohammed isfaque

    Hello doc I have last two year’s sugar in my blood when I check fasting is 156/or pm is more than 200 so what can I do

  • Matthew Dennis

    I’m a bit confused and could use some guidance. My doctor had me start taking weekly fasting readings late 2015 because of some symptoms (she thought I might be hypoglycemic). The lowest one has been 115, with almost all in the mid to high 120s (highest was 142). My A1c a year ago was 5.5, up from 5.3 in 2013 (2 years prior).

    While most of what I’ve read suggests I’m probably prediabetic, my doctor says these show that “everything’s just fine, nothing to be concerned about.,” and I don’t need another A1c test for at least another year. Due to the nature of our area health care (totally dominated by one entity, with which my and almost doctors are connected), I’d like to be on solid ground concern-wise before asking for a second opinion (which likely will have unpleasant repercussions).

    Can anyone offer some advice?

    • Faye Marie

      You are fine. You are not even in pre-diabetic range. When you get 5.7 you will be considered pre-diabetic – over 6.5 would be Diabetic. You blood sugar reading are beautiful. Diabetes seems to be a non-issue for you right now. Stay healthy and do not stress it anymore. 🙂

      • Sara_Spins

        Actually, many people are beginning to believe that those “pre-diabetic” numbers are too high and that anything over 5.7 should be considered diabetic.

        • jhh

          yess …….absolutely 120 ..is a raason to b concern

  • David Welling

    Ok heres on for you…my fiance has been a type 1 diabetic for 12 years…her hba1c is 7.9..her numbers when in between 150 200 she feels good…however when below 130..feels hypo…if not worse..shakey..sick..blurry vison…. Etc… Can anyone help us??? Doctors have no answers

    • This is pretty common. A web search for “feel bad when glucose is normal” brought up dozens of stories you could read. Most doctors seem to think she should tough it out and her body will get used to the new normal. But what do our readers think? Have others had this experience of feeling terrible at normal blood sugar levels?

    • livingsportsy

      Its because she has been too high for too long. When it gets leveled out over a good amount of time those symptoms disappear

  • Geo Graphy

    My doc, a nurse practitioner, has said that I may have diabetes. My fasting glucose reading was 148 on the first test. I had taken a small cup of coffee with Truvia. Truvia supposedly does not affect BG, but caffeine does. Since I have been monitoring my BG, I have discovered that it will be up a little in the morning. So, maybe the BG test was a little higher than it could have been. I have had high uric acid levels, so a few weeks after the first BG test I had blood test to see how the uric acid levels were doing. I was not fasting and, if I remember correctly, it was an hour or so after I ate that they did the blood draw. The lab did BG on that and it was 142. They then did and A1c and it came out at 6.5. I have since started on a DPP-4 med, Tradjenta, and believe that I am seeing a difference. I have also discovered that there is a huge difference between how foods are prepared and their effect on BG. French fries are dangerous. Mashed potatoes not so much.

    At this point, I see that my numbers are not too bad. I also realize that “self-management” is a key concept. Everything I have read here reinforces that concept.

    • Sara_Spins

      With fasting numbers in the high 140s and an A1C of 6.5, I’d say you are definitely diabetic. Mashed potatoes are just as bad as french fries.

      • mj

        I agree !!!!!!!

    • livingsportsy

      Use mashed califlower in place of potatoes. The LCHF diet does this and its easier on sugars

  • fishman

    I don’t know if you read my reply closely enough because I said I am consistently in the 70’s through 90’s depending on what I have eaten and how much I exercise. And I also said that a few months prior to writing my reply, my A1C was 6.7 and it is probably much lower at the time I wrote the reply. He took me off of metformin because I was having some pretty bad reactions to it.

    • Mango Man

      Thanks fishman, I feel confident.

      I am hypthyroid + my fasting Blood glucose is 180.
      I am not on any medication but I do use Berberine.

      The problem is to get this diet going hypothroid makes it hard from me.
      Hypthyroid needs carbs else I cant survive and carbs cause Blood sugar to spike.

      Any help is much appreciated.

  • Joan Reese

    For the past year I have been battling , falling asleep anywhere I sit, overall fatigue, dizziness, headache. But the worse part was the confusion, the inability to organize my thoughts so I could work. I am type 2 diabetic and A1C was 7 and blood sugars ranged 117 to 125. I take a low dose of Tradjenta at night. I thought the symptoms were congestive heart failure … doc upped my diuretics. Then diagnosed with severe pulmonary hypertension, had heart cath in January and new doc upped my diuretic. CHF now under control, elevated PH not coming down, but still have symptoms listed above. I lost my diabetes test cit last year and I know it sounds insane but I was too tired to look for it. I accidentally found it a couple of weeks ago, took a reading and blood sugar levels were 430. It’s a Friday night (no doc until Monday) and I can’t afford high co-pay of ER ($500) so I watch every carb and start charting numbers. They ranged from 344 to 483. Saw doc on Tuesday and started on insulin. It’s bee a week now of gradually increasing insulin … now at 32 units with bsl between 209 and 350, once spiking to 409 after eating a tuna on multi-grain bread sandwich. Are carbs poison to me right now? For the first time in a year though I am clear headed, and have periods of good energy enough to go out to the store or to walk around. I have to lose weight fast and I have to watch every carb but I’m afraid of the damage I may have done by not testing and not taking action. Eye sight is a bit blurry so I’m going to see an Opthamologist. Any clues as to the damage? Any words of wisdom? Is there a pill for self control? 🙂

    All the best to everyone in this blog!!!

    • Faye Marie

      When your sugar is high – You will have vision problems. You may look in a mirror and see that your pupils are huge. This is an indication that your sugar is too high.
      Do NOT worry about your spikes. You can easily spike up to 400…. as long as you are coming back down again, do not incorporate those numbers.
      Carbs are NOT going to poison you. If you want, send me a Friend Request on Facebook and I will gladly help you with the answers. It’s overwhelming to say the least. But knowledge is power.

      • kkhh

        ….400 BS is not safe at all and can cause damage ….

        one can go blind within a day …pls read online horror stories
        and carbs r very bad 4 diabetics ..carbs r major reason that BS can not go down

    • Joan, this has been a hard time for you. Glad you’re doing better, but you still want to bring your glucose numbers down more. Walk more; eat fewer carbs, ask your doctor and review this site to see what else you can do.

    • christine jordan

      No use trying! !

    • Jerry

      You should be checked for sleep apnea. When we are tired all of the time from sleep apnea, our bodies crave fast acting carb filled foods for instant energy bursts. Also, having high blood sugar like you have will leave you constantly hungry because your body can’t use the energy it has obtained from the foods you’re consuming. Long acting insulin is not the way to get your blood sugar down when they are that high. You need rapid acting insulin that will get your BG numbers down within an hour. Long acting insulin is only for high blood sugars that occur in between meals. You might need both long acting and rapid acting insulin.

    • jhgg

      yes ….carbs r def poisons for diabetics !!!!!!!!!!…avoid !!!!!!
      next time have Ur tuna on green leaves like big kale leaf etc…/cut the core /

      well… if U pass out ,or go blind overnight is this worth not to go to hospital with these high numbers..?../:

    • Jerry

      You need rapid acting insulin. That will bring your numbers down. Most type 2’s see little improvement in their BG levels until they go over 30 units of long acting insulin. You need to use the fast acting insulin after meals, and then the long acting insulin in between. You might want to find a better doctor to help you. Hang in there.

  • fishman

    Guess what, my labs from the other day came back and my A1C continues to drop. It is 6.4 now, and my goal for the next quarter is 5.5 if possible. So, your accusation of “complacency” is unfounded. I am working my ass off trying to get it lower and it is working. So before you accuse someone of being complacent and having a bad attitude by saying they have dropped their A1C from 13 to 6.7 to 6.4 in a matter of months, why not think about the possibility that they may be working their asses off and doing everything right to correct the situation.

  • Bharat Bhushan Bhatia

    I am T2 diabetec for tha last 18 years I m taking oral medicines glycomet gp3 twice,glucobay 50 with every meal and tredgnta duo 500/2.5 at night my hb1ac is 73 what to do now ????????

  • christine jordan

    To hell with it. There is no way someone can go through life and not eat chips, soda or other bad things sometimes. I like salads, greens, fruit, etc but can’t d without something else once or twice a day. I cannot live without french fries. Yes I am a diabetic. Who cares, the only way I keep my blood sugar down is by eating nothing and water. I try, but even a turkey sandwich and an apple is too much and raises my sugar. No reason to live really!

    • Jerry

      I feel the exact same way. I just got tired of watching my blood sugar go out of control, so I went to Wal-Mart, bought some fast acting insulin without a script, and have brought my A1C down from 7.3 to 5.4 in 3 months time. I do limit the amount of carbs I eat, I only use spends in my iced tea, and I only drink diet coke. You’re not going to be able to keep your blood sugar under control if you drink regular soft drinks. I use my insulin 30 minutes before my meal. I rotate the same three meals every other day. I also eat 5 frozen pizzas a month. I know exactly how many carbs are in each meal, and I dose my insulin to match this. It costs 30 bucks for a years worth of needles, and 25 bucks a vile for 1000 units of Novolin R rapid acting insulin. My doctor saw my good results and now prescribes me the insulin, so it is fee now. I actually lost 30 pounds on insulin, because my out of control huger has gone away with normal blood sugar readings. You can live the rest of your life on water and fasting. You are human. You want to enjoy some of the good foods. The only way you will be able to do that without high blood sugar is to take insulin. Even if you’re losing weight and monitoring your diet to lower your blood sugar, small amounts of insulin will give your pancreas a rest and help preserve beta cell function. I don’t know why type 2’s are not prescribed insulin like type 1’s are. There is no need to have high blood sugar in today’s day and age.

      • Gary

        Did you mean to say you CAN’T live the rest of your life on water and fasting? If so, I agree. I can’t believe you can buy insulin without a script! That is amazing to me.

        • Jerry

          Gary, the insulin really helped me a lot. I have now been off the insulin for three weeks and I have completely normal blood sugar. I’m even stoppong Metformin soon. My diabetes has stopped for now. I hope it isn’t a honeymoon phase, but I just wolfed down an entire box of Oreo coolies with milk and my BG is only 109. I ate an entire large pizza hut pizza yesterday and my BG went to 119. That’s it. I don’t know if I should just continue to eat whatever I want for now, or take this as a sign that a life-long low carb diet will stave off the needle in the future. It’s just so darn weird.

          • Jerry, glad you’ve gotten so much better. Still, eating an entire box of Oreos or a whole pizza probably are not good things. It is weird, as you say. I’d love to know what an endocrinologist would say about it.

          • Jerry

            I only ate that stuff to test if I still needed meds. I stopped metformin and my fasting BG went back to 117. I also had some post meal numbers at 180. So I’m not cured. I just got better with reduced food intake and the insulin. I also fast a lot. I often times go 18 hours in between meals. My BG levels are normal in between meals. It could also be a problem with the new True Metrix meter. I had a reading of 500 BG, then it was 115 on the next reading. The meter could be providing false results. But today and yesterday my fasting BG is 100. I ate almost 200 grams of carbs yesterday and my highest BG reading was 130. I might need to see an endocrinologist eventually as he might be able to run more tests on me to figure out what’s wrong. I just figured out that if I go back to eating three large carby meals per day, my high BG will come back. So I will have to continue to change my diet to stave off the needle again.

    • mjhh

      u have to understand that these fries and chips are artificially engeenered foods ,unnatural to hook U on it …this is what they want …U spending Ur money on sweets , chips , soda pop …
      u can acquire taste for healthier foods with time….!!!

      raw red cabbage shredded with raisins and carrots/walnuts in apple cider vinegar/lemon dressing with stevia can b very delicious….!!!!!!!…dont despair !!!!!..

  • Mike A

    Just found out I’ve got diabetes in Feb 2016. Been working
    on my weight and watching my carb intake. I stopped eating red meat. I’ve lost
    20lbs so far. Work out in the sun and walk more than 30 mins a day. I’m taking
    my 2nd fasting BG level very soon. My numbers with fasting so far 6/24/16 was
    120. 6/25/16 was 101. 6/26/16 was 112. Can you let me know how I’m doing? Yes
    I’m on Metformin 500 mg 2 times a day. I do not eat bread fries fried food or
    red meat. I do eat chicken breast cooked in a pan with no oil and veggies plus
    salad. Next dinner is ground turkey in chicken broth with red beans and black
    beans onions plus salad. Next none fried fish and or shrimp. Apple or cheerios
    for morning food. All I drink is water. Plus I do not us salt at all. Please
    let me know how I’m doing.

    • Mike, it sounds like you are doing OK. Numbers change for various reasons. I wouldn’t be so worried about the fried food. Only idea I have is try protein like your fish in the morning, save the apple or Cheerios for later in the day or cut down on them — they’re high in carbs.

  • Esther, it takes time to learn to manage diabetes. You’re doing fine so far. Diabetes is not a death sentence, it’s a challenge, a path that may eventually take you to better health than you had before diagnosis. Keep reading and learning and asking questions.

  • Grace Lee

    Hi, I have T2 diabetes. I eat super clean 90% Paleo diet and walk daily. My Numbers are great for the most part and never go over 115 on fasting and 120 after eating. However, couple times a month my blood sugar will be at 199 after a very clean meal. Why is that? Also I was told to take metformin twice per day. I haven’t been taking the recommended amount. I take 1/2 a pill on days that I have a high blood sugar reading.

  • Bhalchandra Phadnis

    Hi,
    Is it possible to have consistently normal fasting sugar levels(in a range of 85-100) but high PP levels (In a range of 150-200) ??
    These values are without much stringent diet.
    In this case…. what should be done regarding treatment. I am not taking any anti diabetic medicines except some herbals.
    I have heard a thumb rule of….. Normally a diabetic patient never show consistently normal fasting levels.

    • Hi Bhalchandra Phadnis, 150–200 postprandial is not that high, unless is lasts for hours. It doesn’t qualify as diabetes. Not sure what’s causing this slight elevation. You might try eating smaller portions or less carbs and speaking with your health-care provider.

  • christine jordan

    Well I am not a big sweet lover, never have been. As a child I hated candy and chocolate. I have had one or two sodas in the last month as they are not my favorite thing in the whole world but they are all american and reminiscent of youth. I remember my 89 something year old grandfather say, ” good ol sodee pop.” and he had him some every now and then. My problem is that I am a big fruit lover and I love french fries. I do like something sweet once or twice a week without suffering as I like ice cream. I do not like diet soda and it is bad for you anyways. I do like to have the occasional sweet tea. I don’t like unsweetened tea at all. Don’t suggest lemon because I hate lemon in my tea. I even like salad and greens but would like to have pizza sometimes too. One little tiny piece isn’t enough. Food was the only thing left in life to enjoy and I can’t even do that anymore. Guess I am just about dead.

    • mjh

      awwwww…..
      there r tons of healthy foods which taste good and dont bring levels up…

      • Jerry

        For some there are. Others just love their pasta and bread too much. If you’re an Italian like me, you lose your whole culture by being diabetic. The same can be said for Hispanics. No rice, no beans, no tortillas, no nothing. I can’t live without pasta and bread. I have to have this. I also love to eat pizza 2 times a month. But everyone has to travel their own path in how they deal with this disease. What works for me might not work for you. Also, some studies show that controlling blood sugar levels alone do not prevent diabetic complications. I am fully prepared for complications. It’s all a part of having a progressive disease. That’s why I refuse to give up all foods. We’re all going to die in the end any ways. I won’t sacrifice quality of life for quantity of life. The only real diabetic complication that scares me is diabetic neuropathy. I already have chronic pain from a work related injury. Pain scares me. Losing some of my kidneys or eyesight does not scare me as much as the thought of having burning shooting pains in my legs. But if that happens, THC has been shown to eliminate diabetic neuropathy. There are always treatments available to us.

    • Jerry

      I’m not a big sweet lover either, but sweets are a very small part of diabetes. Just 1 cup of flour will raise your blood sugar to the same level as 1 cup of sugar will. It’s the bread, pasta, and fruits that I love. I could easily ditch the sweets for Splenda, but there is no way to substitute flour. This damn disease robs us of all of our favorite foods. I won’t live like that. I use insulin to eat the good foods (within reason though) as if you’re eating 500 grams of carbs a day, there is no amount of insulin that will save you. Changes must be made if you want to control your blood sugar and prevent long term complications. I just can’t go full low carb. I am not a big fan of red meat other than a few hamburgers a month. I prefer chicken, but chicken has to be doctored up as well with pasta and vegetables.

  • Vickey

    I have been diabetic type 2 for appox 15 years. During this time my bg has continued to rise. I will admit I do not always eat as I should but I am not that bad. I am over weight and have had bowel surgery ( a resection last year) My fasting bg is always between 162 and 250. I take 4 metformin aday as well as one other drug. My doctor does not seem concerned but I am wondering if I should be.

    • kmj

      Ur numbers r not very good …pls educate Urself more what else can U do !!!!….lots of good advice on the net ..

  • Vickey Wood

    Hi, I am 65 years old have had type 2 diabetes for appox. 15 years. My fasting bg is between 162 and 250. I also have high blood pressure. My doctor has me on 4 metformin per day and Gliclazide 60 mg and Candesartam 16&12.5 mg per day. He seems to be content with these numbers and just keeps telling me I need to eat better and exercise more. I am getting concerned that maybe we need to do more to bring my bg numbers down to a better level. I admit I do not always eat right but I do try the majority of the time.

    • Hi Vickey, It would be very good to get those blood glucose numbers down. You probably have to change what you eat. You want far less carbs and probably to walk or exercise more. There are a number of other classes of medicines the doctor could give you. There are also effective plant medicines like the ones described in this blog.

    • jhgg

      ……these r not very good numbers …and Ur doctor is neglectful….
      its not his problem if U will develop complications …./: ..only Urs ….!!!
      switch to raw foods ,dont eat carbs at all and say bye bye to high numbers…!!!!!!

    • seeker

      I found a mixture of supplements that brought me down to 100 fasting. I take Berberine, Sylvestre Gimnema, cinnamon with chromium. Stay away from white flour products, only an occasional treat. Eat lots of fruits and veggies and don’t be afraid of meat. It is mostly good in winter to help you stay warm. 20 to 30 minutes a day of exercise, walk and swing your arms is a good one. The big one is to be honest with yourself about the way you eat. A person has to be very careful about taking these supplements while taking the meds because you don’t want to go too low. Volunteer to help make someone elses life a little better. Enjoy life!

      • Mango Man

        Excellent seeker.

        I am having 180 FBG. I am taking Berberine now two times a day.
        But not really helping, few months back taking Berberine eating low carb I was 130.

  • mj

    I agree ….this man is not healthy ..taking mix of meds along and also drinking alcohol often while D is nothing 2 b proud of

  • Christi

    Where can I find the info for the studies cited? I am looking for the one study which says 120 bg can have 40% beta cell loss and be detrimental

  • Dave Heath

    I tested my blood sugar for the first time today. These were my readings.
    Fasting…..88
    1 hour after eating a bagel…..213
    2 hours after eating….158
    3 hours later …..98
    What do I have ?
    IGT? Hyperglycemia?
    I plan on repeating the test.

  • Dave Heath

    I tested my blood sugar for the first time today. These were my readings.
    Fasting…..88
    1 hour after eating a bagel…..213
    2 hours after eating….158
    3 hours later …..98
    I read in one place that it should be under 140 by the 2 hour mark, and under 180 in another article.
    What do I have ?
    IGT? Hyperglycemia?
    I plan on repeatino the test.

    • seeker

      I think we all have a very big diabetic BS scare. There is too much research these days and just like the article, it comes down to nothing. Don’t eat a lot of bagels or other white flour foods. Eat plenty of fruits and veggies. Meat is good for us more so in the winter than the summer because it helps to keep us warm. Enjoy what you eat but don’t eat more than you need and keep sugared coffee and sugary drinks including fruit juice to a minimum. Enjoy life!

      • Walid

        Seeker,
        Thank you. You nailed it. I am 50 years old and my morning sugar level was almost 300 (without eating) My A1C was at 11 . I had never checked my blood sugar level in my entire life. My Doctor freaked out and gave me Metformin as well insulin shots. I was too embarrassed to even tell my family about it, because my wife and my kids had always warned about eating too many sweets. some times I would drink two litters of coke, a half dozen donuts and eat 5 times in a single day. I mean my eating habits were horrible, I am too embarrassed to even talk about it.

        So after my doctor visit, I came home, cried to God, kept the glucose meter and threw away my medications and insulin shots. I jumped on treadmill for one hour and didn’t eat for the rest of the day. the next day same routine. I cut down on carbs and soft drinks completely. I am eating two meals a day which consists of fruits, vegetables, and lean meat, and I fast after 4pm.

        After only 5 days, I manage to run 5 Miles/Hour for 30 minutes and 4m/ph for the remainder 30 minutes of my exercise. I sweat so much after exercise that my daughter thought I had taken a shower. My weight is 230lb and I have already lost 10. My goal is 195lb.

        Now after only 5 days of diet and exercise, my morning sugar level is at 145 and 180 after a meal. I know it’s still too high, but I am reversing 2 decades of eating unhealthy food. I am 100% confident that within 6 months, things will be back to normal. It was a blessing that I went to the doctor and checked my blood sugar.

  • fishman

    Just an update, since you feel I am still suffering progressive damage. My retinopathy completely reversed, according to my ophthalmologist. And the nerve damage in my legs and feet have stopped, AND my heart is like a damned 25 year old heart. So even just keeping your BG as close to normal will cause your body to heal. Even if it is a bit above normal, you will heal. So stop fear mongering with no evidence. I have been keeping my BG around 100 to 150 and have shown constant healing. Obviously the goal is 90 on average, but some type 2 diabetes are incapable because of compromised pancreas functionality.

  • Marta

    Hello.
    I am 20 and haven’t been diagnosed with diabetes. Lately my fasting and 2 hrs after a meal BG has been around 100. Could that mean that I am prediabetic?
    I’ve changed my diet lately and consume much less amount of refined carbs. I’m mostly trying to eat vegetables and whole grain products. Trying to walk every day at least 30 mins.
    Do you think I still have a chance to reverse my prediabetic state? Thanks.

    • Marta, your fasting glucose is just barely in the prediabetic range, and your after-meal numbers are normal. At this point, I am almost certain you can reverse this and have a healthy life. The things you’re already doing should be enough to accomplish this.

      • Marta

        Hello again.
        This morning, right after waking up, my blood sugar was 102.
        In one hour it has dropped to 86 without eating or doing anything, I just continued laying down in my bed. What should I make of these readings? Is that very bad?

  • Debra Gilbert

    Also consider if REM sleep is disturbed. A study of healthy college kids was done and long story short, when REM sleep is disrupted, even healthy young adults will read diabetic. C pap machine?

  • Dave Blackwood

    I am fearful that I have this. I am 5’11, 255lbs. My fasting can be anywhere from 90-110, usually somewhere around 95-108. After eating a heavy meal that includes carbs (sweet potatoes), I have a reading of 117. Everything I have read is that this is normal but I feel anything but. I have the following; sometimes very lightly blurred vision, I thought I was having a heart attack about 5 months ago. I struggle to concentrate at times, can sometimes feel my body change and go a bit haywire when I eat, even if a salad (say something like sweet green). Went to doc, they said not diabetic. Blood was good. Cholesterol was good. All readings were good. Right after eating, and I mean like 20 mins, my readings can be 120-250, but I am unsure if that means anything. I measure this with a kit I got myself from Walgreens as I was worried. I know I am not as active as I should be and I have started to lose weight (8lbs) and cut out carbs. What do you LOVELY exp. people think? Thanks.

    • Dave, your symptoms are kind of vague and hard to diagnose, which is probably why the doctor can’t find anything. I think increasing your physical activity can’t hurt, especially after meals. Try going for more walks before and/or after eating. Possibly a spoonful of apple cider vinegar with meals would help, too.

      • Dave Blackwood

        Thanks david. To be specific, I noticed that when I eat, sometimes the second the food hits my mouth, I feel tingles on my scalp. Sometimes it can be ten minutes later. I can only describe it as being like a little firework that goes from what feels like the brain to the inside of the skull then spreads. I also have from time to time a dry throat, sweating, ringing in my ear (inner ear, like tinnitus), loss of balance, not finding the right words, forgetting things that I know. I know that sounds daft, but I know I am not what I used to be. Tonight I tried my bloods again. I had a bowl of turkey chilli (home made) with a little low fat sour cream. Upon starting to eat I was 95 but we had a few small nibbles after work so that makes sense. After 15 mins I was 114, after 45 minutes 121. I’ll try again at 2hrs but it will be below 120 for sure. I know that by most docs standards, this mean non diabetic, but I wonder if these numbers are relative?…could I have diabetes or be pre-diabetic with these figures? Can someone experience the full effect of diabetes when just into the pre-diabetic range? Thanks so much for the help David.

        • Dave, the symptoms you describe are not typical of diabetes. I don’t know what it is, perhaps food allergies, but it’s unusual. If you can identify what foods cause it, that would help. If it’s eating in general that causes it, you and your doctor will have to do some research.

  • Mango Man

    Thanks for responding.

    If I eat no rice in the night the FBG makes a lot of difference (in +ve way).

    I have metabolic syndrome for sure. I am not what to eat and what not to eat.
    Any suggestions on fixing the metabolic syndrome a book or supplement ?

    • seeker

      I wish I could help but I don’t know anything about that. You might try youtube. That place is loaded with information from others who have experience different things. Of course you do have to do a google search to confirm what is said. Good luck.

  • Minnie_Z

    You don’t mention fats in the list of foods that you eat. This is probably the reason you have to eat every 2-3 hours. You are fueling your body with fast-digesting carbs (and protein which breaks down into carbs eventually). It is too bad that we can’t test our insulin levels with a simple meter as we do our glucose. I urge you to research the Ketogenic diet. If you switch to a high-fat, moderate protein, low carb diet, your body will convert to mainly using fats for fuel instead of mainly burning carbs. Just be sure to get enough GOOD fats in your diet to fuel your level of activity. After all the years of “Anti-fat” propaganda we have lived through, many still shy away from this dietary style, but it can be be a very healthy way of life, leaving you satisfied instead of “starving” every few hours. The big spike after oatmeal in spite of the running (which should have burned it off) says that you are not handling the carbs efficiently. . . so eliminate them – or nearly all of them (even the “healthy” ones like whole grains and fruits) – for a while. Try fueling with healthy fat (avocados, nuts, olive and coconut oils, eggs, etc.) and see if you don’t feel better. Be aware that there is a period of adjustment while your body converts into fat-burning mode (ketosis) and you may experience what is called “keto-flu” as it adjusts. Just stick to the Keto diet a while longer and you should see good results.

  • Susan Harlan

    Omg! Last night I was 600 and this morning 60, and you people are worried about going from 5.5 to 5.7?! I thought A1C under 7.0 was a good thing? Please explain. My A1C is 10-11+ and no one is taking it seriously. I’m so scared…

    • Susan, you are right — 7.0 is a reasonable target for you, and you are far from it right now. You need to talk with a doctor about what he can do, but you also need to focus on self-management — move more, eat far less starch and sugar, read our website and others for other ideas. There are many things you can do. It’s OK to be scared if that motivates you to learn more and do more for yourself.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions